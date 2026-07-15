Preseason 2026 D.C. High School Football Top 25 Rankings

With the earliest practice sessions kicking off this week across the country, starting off in Ohio as schools begin their heat acclimatization period, preseason rankings are also starting to roll out as the countdown to the first week of action begins. As the first batch of high school football preseason rankings rolls out, the next state on the agenda is D.C. Looking ahead to 2026, Washington Gonzaga (D.C.) heads into the District of Columbia high school football season as the No.1 team in the state, after finishing 2025 as the highest-ranked team out of any D.C team, losing out in the WCAC Capital Division Championship to Hyattsville DeMatha Catholic (Md.). Here’s how Massey ranked the best D.C high school football teams before the season begins.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

1. Gonzaga Eagles

Coming in at number one, the Gonzaga Eagles are coming off a state championship run. Despite falling to DeMatha in the state championship game, they led from Washington St. John’s (D.C.), who also finished 2025 ranked second. After losing one of the top prospects in the entire nation in five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows, who committed to Michigan, the Eagles lost a significant amount of talent on the edge, with four-star edge rusher Tyson Harley also graduating. With the two combining for 13 sacks in 2025, the class of 2027 defensive tackle Tyler Frederick remains the sole ranked prospect on the line. Gonzaga finished 7-5 in 2025 and ranked No. 1 in the state.

Despite being pushed down to the second-highest-ranked team in D.C., St. John’s (D.C.) holds a significant advantage over most teams in the state. Boasting one of the most stacked rosters in the District of Columbia, with seven ranked prospects, despite losing out on the second-best player in the state in the class of 2026, according to Rivals Industry Rankings with Tariq Boney, they enter 2026 with the best prospect in D.C. and a perfect 1-2 punch combo in three-star running backs Da’Jon Talley Rhodes and Tyric Powell. As a junior, Rhodes rushed for 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns as a north-south runner. After narrowly losing out to Gonzaga in 2025 in a 24-21 loss, there is barely anything separating the two sides. St. John’s finished the 2025 season with a 6-5 record and ranked No. 2 in the state.

3. Friendship Collegiate Academy Knights

Moving over from the WIAC to the District of Columbia State Athletic Association, Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.) topped the Massey Ratings for DCSAA teams, ahead of Washington Dunbar (D.C.) and Washington Eastern (D.C.), as the top public school in these ratings. Losing in the state semi-finals to the eventual state title winners, the Knights proved they can compete with the best in 2025, running St. John’s, which ranks significantly higher, extremely close in a non-conference matchup. With the highest-ranked prospect from the class of 2028, dual-threat receiver and safety Cristopha Alston. After his freshman year, Alston earned offers from numerous power-four schools, including Rutgers, Georgia Tech, and Pittsburgh, after helping lead the Knights to a 10-3 record, ranked No. 3 in the state.

4. Dunbar Crimson Tide

A potentially controversial ranking: Washington Dunbar (D.C.) moves up ahead of the defending state champs, Washington Eastern (D.C.). With both teams slated to meet this year, the Crimson Tide is projected to come out on top. Looking at Dunbar, it’s hard to look past the altercation between the Crimson Tide and Washington Coolidge (D.C.), a bench-clearing brawl that resulted in a two-game suspension for Dunbar. After falling again to the Colts in the Turkey Bowl, their clash on November 2nd will be one of the marquee games of the season. The Crimson Tide finished 2025 with a 5-5 record and ranked No. 7 in the state, moving up three spots going into 2026.

5. Archbishop Carroll Lions

Moving back to the WCAC conference, Washington Archbishop Carroll (D.C.)’s brutal schedule boosts its Massey ranking significantly. With their slate for 2026 announced, they take on both teams ranked above them, with clashes against Dunbar and Friendship Collegiate Academy. Going into 2026, head coach Derian Quick will have a mix of both retained and graduating talent on the roster that brought them to the first round of the playoffs. Included among the most notable returners is wide receiver Daquarn Tibbs. An explosive deep threat, in his Sophomore season, Tibbs averaged 27.5 yards per reception, finishing as the school’s top receiver with 660 yards. On the other side of things, the Lions lose quarterback Avery Glass, who threw for 1599 yards last year. In 2025, Archbishop Carroll finished with a 5-4 record and No. 8 in the state.

6. St. Albans Bulldogs

7. Coolidge Colts

8. Eastern Ramblers

9. Bell Multicultural

10. Roosevelt Rough Riders

11. Maret School

12. Digital Pioneers Academy Pythons

13. KIPP DC Legacy College Bulldogs

14. Woodson H.D.

15. Ballou

16. KIPP College Prep Panthers

17. Anacostia

18. McKinley Technology

19. Jackson-Reed Tigers

20. Brown Monarchs

21. Sidwell Friends Quakers

22. Phelps ACE Panthers

23. Wright PCS Spartans

24. Model Deaf Eagles

25. Cardozo Clerks