Preseason 2026 Delaware High School Football Top 25 Rankings

We continue our race around the country through all 50 states when it comes to our favorite read before anything ever happens: Preseason rankings. Next up in the marathon of states when it comes to high school football preseason rankings is Delaware, the First State. Starting the 2026 preseason at the very top are the 8-time Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) state champion Salesianum Sallies, which saw last season end with a loss to No. 2 Middletown in the title game. Here’s how Massey ranked the best Delaware high school football teams in the First State before the season begins.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

1. Salesianum Sallies

Coming off narrowly losing a chance for title No. 9 in program history, the Sallies are looking for redemption this fall as they have their sights set on a potential rematch with Middletown, the team they fell to in a 28-7 decision. The Sallies bring back a number of Division I prospects to the roster, including Rutgers wide receiver commit Jamar Taylor, CB Jaxon Evans, OT Gabe Medico, EDGE Brendyne Newman, ATH Jett Healey and ATH Ty’Sir Jones. Now with many of the key components they’ll need to be right back in position to win a a ninth DIAA state championship, the Sallies are eyeing a nearly inevitable rematch with the Cavaliers down the stretch.

2. Middletown Cavaliers

Middletown won a state championship last season and heads into the fall easily considered by many one of the top high school football programs out of the DMV region and their 2026 slate is filled with several top end teams on the schedule. The Cavaliers wastes no time and will start the regular season with games against New York powers Cardinal Hayes, Tottenville before taking on Maryland powerhouse Good Counsel. The Cavaliers bring back a plethora of talent to both sides of the ball as the team returns 2028 four-star linebacker Tysir Young, 2027 three-star wide receiver DJ Davis and 2028 three-star EDGE Michel Adams.

3. Smyrna Eagles

Smyrna is coming off a 7-5 campaign in which they gave Salesianum a run in the postseason, falling in a 43-20 decision. Now with an experienced offensive unit returning, the Eagles are looking to make another deep playoff run once again with a veteran signal caller back behind center. 2027 quarterback Drew Marks is back on offense for Smyrna after completing 212 of 289 passes for 2,714 yards, 27 touchdowns and only six picks. 2029 running back Terrell Ingram will leaned upon to produce on offense after rushing for 300 last year.

4. Appoquinimink Jaguars

Checking in at the No. 4 spot in our rankings is Appoquinimink, which is coming off a 8-4 campaign, ending in a 28-20 loss to Middletown in the postseason. The Jaguars are going to be led offensively by the talents of 2027 four-star offensive tackle Layton von Brandt, who is already committed to Auburn. Also back on offense for the Jaguars is 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back Jayden Triplett, who carried the rock 70 times for 500-plus yards on the ground.

5. Caravel Academy Buccaneers

Rounding out the Top 5 in the first set of Delaware high school football preseason rankings are the Caravel Academy Buccaneers, which made the argument last year of being one of the state’s better programs. The Buccaneers lost four games, one by forfeit and two came against Appoquinimink (see above), with the latter loss coming in the DIAA playoffs. Now with several starters back for Caravel Academy, the Bucs will be in postseason contention once again.

6. Sussex Central Senior Golden Knights

7. Howard High School of Technology Wildcats

8. Cape Henlopen Vikings

9. St. Georges Tech Hawks

10. Lake Forest Spartans

11. Caesar Rodney Riders

12. Red Lion Christian Lions

13. Hodgson Vo-Tech Silver Eagles

14. Archmere Academy Auks

15. Indian River Indians

16. Dover Senators

17. William Penn Colonials

18. St Mark’s Spartans

19. Laurel Senior Bulldogs

20. Delaware Military Academy Seahawks

21. Woodbridge Blue Raiders

22. Odessa Ducks

23. Sussex Tech Ravens

24. Seaford Bluejays

25. Wilmington Friends School Quakers