Preseason 2026 Florida High School Football Top 25 Rankings

We continue our race around the country through all 50 states when it comes to our favorite read before anything ever happens: Preseason rankings. Next up in the marathon of states when it comes to high school football preseason rankings is Florida, the Sunshine State. Sitting at No. 1 and 2 are nationally ranked Bradenton IMG Academy and Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, little to no one’s surprise. Here’s how Massey ranked the best Florida high school football teams in the Sunshien State before the season begins.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

1. IMG Academy Ascenders

Coming off an undefeated 2025 campaign, the IMG Academy Ascenders bring back a boatload of talent across the board, highlighted by 2027 five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall (Texas A&M commit), 2027 four-star wide receiver Eric McFarland (Texas A&M commit), 2027 four-star linebacker Amarri Irvin (Virginia Tech commit) and 2028 four-star quarterback Jayden Wade (Georgia commit). The Ascenders have several high-profile matchups set for the 2026 high school football season, including against St. Louis (HI), The St. James Academy (Va.), Cornerstone Christian (TX), New Palestine (IN), NFL Academy (UK), Hun School (N.J.) and rival St. Frances Academy (Md.).

St. Thomas Aquinas heads into the new season as the 17-time Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state champion, winners of seven straight titles. The Raiders remain one of the nation’s top high school football programs and have the talent to back it up, with the Raiders slated to return 2027 5-Star Plus offensive lineman Mark Matthews (Texas A&M commit), four-star wide receiver Julius Jones (Notre Dame commit) and four-star safety Zayden Gamble (Notre Dame commit). The Broward County High School Football Showcase featured game of 2026 pits St. Thomas Aquinas up against DeSoto (TX), the No. 1 team according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, in Week 2 of the 2026 season.

Chaminade-Madonna Prep saw its streak of winning four consecutive state titles come to an abrupt end in 2025 when they lost to Cardinal Newman in the Class 1A championship game. The Lions have lost some talent at the offensive skill positions, including Texas enrollee Derrek Cooper and Florida State enrollee Jasen Lopez and quarterback Malik Leonard, who transferred to Carol City during the off-season. The Lions are slated to bring back 2027 four-star Ah’Mari Stevens (LSU commit) and 2028 four-star Tromon Isaac. Chaminade-Madonna saw 2028 four-star quarterback Brady Quinn transfer in as last season at Naples Lely the signal caller threw for 2,960 yards and 37 touchdowns.

4. Northwestern Bulls

Miami Northwestern is coming off a 2025 Florida high school football season where they fell to Raines, 23-22, in the FHSAA’s Class 3A state championship game last season at Pitbull Stadium. During the off-season, the school tabbed alum Jerome Thomas as the next head coach of the Bulls as the program looks to remain one of the best in South Florida. Thomas will be tasked to do so as the team has had to absorb the losses of key players like quarterback Neimann Lawrence (transferred to Plantation American Heritage) and wide receiver Nick Lennear (transferred to Miami Carol City). Don’t let the changes fool you, though, as the Bulls will bring back talent along the roster, including 2028 three-star linebacker Khavon Gipson.

5. American Heritage Patriots

Plantation American Heritage will head into the Florida high school football season featuring 2028 four-star quarterback Neimann Lawrence (Texas commit), who transferred in from Miami Northwestern back in late January. The sophomore signal caller completed the 2025 season and in leading the Bulls to the Class 3A state championship where they fell to Jacksonville Raines, 23-22. Lawrence closed last season completing 131 of 185 passes for 1,971 yards, 32 touchdowns and just one interception, according to MaxPreps. Lawrence will have plenty of reliable targets to throw to in 2027 three-star tight end Tank Proctor (Kentucky commit), 2027 three-star wide receiver Michael Stringer (Western Kentucky commit) and athlete Jonathan Bueno out of the backfield.

6. Raines Vikings

7. Armwood Hawks

8. Cardinal Mooney Cougars

9. Miami Central Rockets

10. Venice Indians

11. Lakeland Dreadnaughts

12. West Boca Raton Bulls

13. The Bolles School Bulldogs

14. Cardinal Newman Crusaders

15. Lake Mary Rams

16. F. W. Buchholz Bobcats

17. Jones Tigers

18. Vero Beach Fighting Indians

19. Norland Vikings

20. Jesuit Tigers

21. Choctawhatchee Indians

22. Deland Bulldogs

23. St. Augustine Jackets

24. Edgewater Eagles

25. Nease Panthers