Preseason 2026 Georgia High School Football Top 25 Rankings

We continue our race around the country through all 50 states when it comes to our favorite read before anything ever happens: Preseason rankings. Next up in the marathon of states when it comes to high school football preseason rankings is Georgia, the Peach State. Starting the season at the very top are the 15-time Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state champion Buford Wolves, which will begin their title defense in front of a national audience on Aug. 22 versus Gainesville (Ga.). Here’s how Massey ranked the best Georgia high school football teams in the Peach State before the season begins.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

1. Buford Wolves

Buford ended the 2025 campaign as the No. 1 team in the country, according to the final 2025 Rivals Composite High School Football Rankings. The Wolves came away with their 15th state championship, which the Wolves only trail Valdosta for the most in Georgia high school football. Bryant Appling’s squad will trot out a new starting quarterback in 2027 three-star DJ Hunter, who served as the team’s backup last season. Also returning for the Wolves are a number of players on the defensive side of the ball in the front seven, including 2027 three-star linebackers Brayden Watson, Ethan Hauser, Joshua Echols, and 2028 four-star EDGE Luke Nabors, respectively. Coming off winning a mythical national championship by many outlet’s opinions, the Wolves will have huge expectations once again this fall.

2. Carrollton Trojans

Carrollton ended the 2025 season as one of the country’s top high school football teams as the Trojans fell just short of the GHSA Class 6A state title, losing to Buford, which finished as the nation’s No. 1 team. The Trojans will bring back a slew of talent on both sides of the ball, but especially on offense with the return of a pair of Miami commitments in 2028 four-star lineman Kweli Fielder and 2029 quarterback Christian Cypher, who threw for nearly 2,200 yards, 26 touchdowns and a mere three interceptions. The Trojans ended this past season with a 14-1 record and finishing ranked No. 13 in the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings and No. 6 per the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

3. Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets

Thomas County Central finished the 2025 Georgia high school football season with a undefeated record of 15-0 and won the GHSA Class 5A state championship. The Yellow Jackets will open up the 2026 campaign with a home game against Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County. Thomas County Central is loading up for another title run and have a number of talented players back to do so. One of the players that’s being most watched from the Yellow Jackets is Class of 2027 four-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins. The team is also awaiting from the GHSA on the eligibility of Class of 2027 three-star quarterback Aidan McPherson (Duke commitment), who transferred over from Rome during the off-season.

4. Grayson Rams

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson ended last season as the No. 5 ranked team in the Peach State, according to the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. First-year Rams’ head coach Greg Carswell inherits a Rams’ squad that’s slated to return 2027 four-star IOL Jordan Agbanoma, 2028 four-star EDGE Elijah Tillman and 2027 quarterback Deuce Smith, who threw for 2,355 yards and 24 touchdowns last season and is in line for a major senior campaign. Grayson will be taking on state power North Gwinnett, the No. 6 ranked team in state according to the Massey Rankings, to start the 2026 Georgia high school football season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Aug. 12.

5. Creekside Seminoles

Georgia’s 2025 Class 4A state champion Creekside Seminoles (Ga.) will be playing one of the top high school football programs out of the state of New Jersey on Aug. 29, taking on 2025 Non-Public A state champion St. Joseph Regional in a home-and-home series starting in 2026. Another matchup that stands out is the season opener against Alabama Class 5A state champion Clay-Chalkville on Aug. 22 along with a matchup against Langston Hughes in October. The Seminoles scored 845 points last season and will bring back a couple of the key pieces from that very offense in Clemson running back commit Gary Walker and Boston College wide receiver pledge Armani Hill.

6. Langston Hughes Panthers

7. North Gwinnett Rams

8. Rome Wolves

9. Gainesville Red Elephants

10. Lowndes Vikings

11. Douglas County Tigers

12. Valdosta Wildcats

13. Benedictine Military School Cadets

14. Milton Eagles

15. Colquitt County Packers

16. McEachern Indians

17. Lee County Trojans

18. Roswell Hornets

19. North Cobb Warriors

20. Sandy Creek Patriots

21. Houston County Bears

22. Cartersville Purple Hurricanes

23. Walton Raiders

24. Newton Rams

25. Mill Creek Hawks