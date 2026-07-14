Preseason 2026 Illinois High School Football Top 25 Rankings

We continue our race around the country through all 50 states when it comes to our favorite read before anything ever happens: Preseason rankings. Next up in the marathon of states when it comes to high school football preseason rankings is Illinois, the Prairie State. Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel heads into the Illinois high school football season as the state’s No. 1 team after winning the program’s 17th championship. Here’s how Massey ranked the best Illinois high school football teams in the Prairie State before the season begins.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

1. Mount Carmel Caravan

Mount Carmel is coming off winning the 2025 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 8A state championship, the program’s 17th title in program history when they defeated Oswego, 20-3. The Caravan will have one of the top wide receiving corps in the state, with 2027 four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell (Michigan commit) and 2028 four-star wideout Marshaun Thornton, respectively. Mount Carmel in 2025 finished with a 14-0 record and as the state’s No. 1 ranked team, according to the final Illinois High School Football Massey Rankings.

East St. Louis enters the 2026 high school football season with plenty of notable contests standing out. The game that stands out the most out of the entire East St. Louis’ 2026 slate is that of the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase matchup against FHSAA Class 4A state champion American Heritage (Fla.). The Flyers’ talented crew will be led by 2027 four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook (Auburn), who is the No. 4 ranked player in Illinois and No. 4 at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. East St. Louis finished the 2025 season as the No. 3 ranked team, per the final Illinois 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

3. Brother Rice Crusaders

What makes this Brother Rice team stand out amongst the talent up within the front seven as they return multiple key starters from a year ago. The Crusaders’ defensive line itself, as they bring back a pair of four-stars in 2027 defensive lineman Brayden Parks and 2028 EDGE Kameron McGee. Also returning on defense for Brother Rice is Iowa three-star safety commit Jonathan Harris and on offense, the Cruaders will run behind the talents of three-star interior offensive lineman Carlos Rios (San Diego State commit) and three-star tackle Ethan Posey.

Checking in at No. 4 by the Massey Ratings is Lincoln-Way East as the Griffins are coming off a 9-3 season, which ended at the hands of top-ranked Chicago Mount Carmel in a 48-7 thrashing. The Griffins return both offensive tackles in three-star Mason Halliman (Illinois commit) and Justin Strzelczyk, who stands 6-foot-3, 265 pounds. What might tell the tale of the tape for Lincoln-Way East to start the season is a Aug. 28 home meeting with No. 3 Brother Rice (see above).

5. Loyola Academy Ramblers

Loyola Academy welcomes back the legendary John Holecek as head football coach of the Ramblers heading into the 2026 campaign. Holecek guided the program from 2006 to 2022, compiling a 185-35 record, winning three state championships and nine Chicago Catholic League (CCL) championships along the way. Among the slated returners this fall for the Ramblers are 2028 three-star tight end Jordan McKinley, linebacker Jack Stanton and quarterback Matthew Lee. In the final Illinois 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Loyola Academy finished with a 4-5 record and as the No. 8 ranked team in the state.

6. St. Rita Mustangs

7. Nazareth Academy Roadrunners

8. Batavia Bulldogs

9. Fenwick Friars

10. Maine South Hawks

11. Lockport Township Porters

12. Glenbard West Hilltoppers

13. Marist RedHawks

14. Oswego Panthers

15. Downers Grove North Trojans



16. Montini Catholic Broncos

17. Providence Catholic Celtics

18. York Dukes

19. St Charles North North Stars

20. Barrington Broncos



21. Lincoln-Way Central Knights

22. Fremd Vikings

23. Lyons Lions

24. Joliet Catholic Academy Hilltoppers

25. Carl Sandburg Eagles