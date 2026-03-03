Private school multiplier could alter Kentucky high school football

The landscape of Kentucky high school football could change after a measure approved by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control.

Jared Peck of the Lexington Herald-Leader reported that three private Kentucky high schools could see their football teams compete in a higher division. Lexington Christian, Sayre, and Lexington Catholic could face football programs with higher enrollment. Meanwhile, their track and cross-country teams could follow suit starting in the fall of 2027.

These changes could happen after the board’s 15-3 vote to approve a different treatment for private schools with football programs in terms of enrollment figures. To determine their classification for the next two years, the KHSAA will multiply the private school’s enrollment by 1.35. KHSAA board president Greg Howard explained that private schools get a multiplier because of their ability to attract students regardless of school district boundaries.

This means that Sayre’s 159 male students will count as 214 for the next alignment cycle, bumping the defending Class A state champions to 2A. Meanwhile, Lexington Christian, the defending Kentucky high school football Class 2A state champions, could go up to 3A. Lexington Catholic could go from 3A to 4A once the new classifications take place.

The KHSAA voted on this decision after private schools won four of the six state championships. In addition to Sayre and Lexington Christian, Christian Academy of Louisville won the last four state titles in Class 3A. Trinity won the last three state championships in Class 6A and will remain in the biggest school classification.

