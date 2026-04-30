Private vs. Public: Bishop McCort Catholic (PA) releases statement on the passing of HB 41

Not long after the announcement that the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed House Bill 41, the state is already hearing from private schools regarding the possible impending separation of private/public schools when it comes to playoff competition. First to publicly comment on the matter was Johnstown (PA) Bishop McCort via an official statement.

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The Crushers released a full statement on the house bill that passed by a 178-23 vote on Wednesday and now will head to a senate vote. Bishop McCort Catholic principal Tom Smith released a statement on the school’s stance on the bill.

“House Bill 41, as currently proposed, creates more division than solutions,” Smith said in a statement. “It unfairly targets so called “non-boundary,” religious schools while ignoring the realities of school choice and student mobility within the public system. Our focus should always remain on our students, and in providing equitable opportunities for all student-athletes, not limiting them based on the type of school they attend.”

JUST IN: Bishop McCort raises concerns over PA H.B. 41 passing the House today.



If the bill ultimately goes through, it could separate the PIAA playoffs between boundary and non-boundary schools.@crushersports @PIAASports pic.twitter.com/6NZcuY1thZ — Riley Holsinger (@HolsingerRiley) April 29, 2026

The bill passing now sets the stage for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) to have the ability to evaluate and potentially implement separate private/public postseason formats.

Now the bill will head to the Senate for a vote before taking the next steps of becoming law in the Keystone State. HB 41 looks to amend the Public School Code of 1949 to add a new section on playoffs and championships that permits the association to establish separate athletic playoffs and championships for boundary schools and non-boundary schools.

“This has gone on long enough, it is egregious to me. The time has come,” Pennsylvania representative Scott Conklin said on Wednesday via a PennLive.com report.

The legal barrier that stood in the way of separating private and public schools in Pennsylvania, via Act 219 / Section 511(b.1)), now is just a Senate vote away from becoming one step closer to reality in the state.

More about Bishop McCort High School

Bishop McCort High School, located in Johnstown, PA, is a Roman Catholic institution dedicated to academic excellence, spiritual growth, and community involvement. The school offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including athletics, with modern facilities like the Bach Wellness Center supporting its programs. The school operates independently under a board of trustees since 2008, providing a comprehensive education rooted in Catholic values.

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