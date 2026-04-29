The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a hurdle that could eventually lead to the separation of private and public schools competing in the same state championship competitions.

According to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, House Bill 41, introduced earlier by Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre County, has advanced to a full House of Representatives vote and then to the Senate. The legal barrier that stands in the way of separating private and public schools in the Keystone State, via Act 219 / Section 511(b.1)), takes a major step towards giving the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) the ability to evaluate and potentially implement separate postseason structures.

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The complaints have been loud and clear throughout the state, with arguably the loudest being Old Forge (Penn.) School District Superintendent Dr. Christopher Gatto, who sent a letter to the PIAA regarding the competitive imbalances between private and public schools.

The letter was regarding the competitive disadvantages the public school Old Forge Blue Devils (Penn.) boys basketball team faced at the PIAA state championships when they lost to Sewickley Academy (Penn.) in the AA title game, which the PIAA reviewed and sent a response back to Gatto.

Gatto continued the dialogue with the PIAA regarding the imbalances and points to Pennsylvania House Bill 41 and Senate Bill 1253, which still currently exists. The two bills take aim at reforming Pennsylvania high school sports by separating public (boundary) and private/charter (non-boundary) schools in PIAA state playoffs to create a more balanced overall system.

Four out of the six Pennsylvania high school boys basketball state championships were won by private schools this past 2025-26 season.

Though over 40 states still combine both private and public schools in playoff competition, a growing trend around the country has seen public schools begin taking a stand against private institutions.

30 Clark County public schools out of Nevada exited the state association for the next two years as they avoid playing national high school football powerhouse Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman, a private school. In New York, several schools bumped down a competition tier in a coordinated effort to get away from facing Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy. Alabama for the first time in 104 years decided to split private and public schools when it comes to state playoffs/championship competition.

For Pennsylvania high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Keystone State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Pennsylvania high school football excitement across the state.