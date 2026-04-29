Private vs. Public: Pennsylvania House passes HB 41, would allow PIAA to split playoffs up

The separation of Pennsylvania private and public schools competing in the same state championship competitions has taken the next step towards being potentially being split up by the state association.

According to a PennLive.com report, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday passed House Bill 41 by an overwhelming 178-23 vote. This now sets the stage for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) to have the ability to evaluate and potentially implement separate private/public postseason formats.

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The bill now will go to the Senate for a vote before taking the next steps of becoming law in the Keystone State. HB 41 looks to amend the Public School Code of 1949 to add a new section on playoffs and championships that permits the association to establish separate athletic playoffs and championships for boundary schools and non-boundary schools.

“This has gone on long enough, it is egregious to me,” Pennsylvania representative Scott Conklin said in the report. “The time has come.”

The legal barrier that stood in the way of separating private and public schools in Pennsylvania, via Act 219 / Section 511(b.1)), now is just a Senate vote away from becoming one step closer to reality in the state. When it comes to folks around the state wanting change, the complaints have gotten louder, with the loudest being Old Forge (Penn.) School District Superintendent Dr. Christopher Gatto, who sent a letter to the PIAA regarding the competitive imbalances between private and public schools.

The letter was regarding the competitive disadvantages the public school Old Forge Blue Devils (Penn.) boys basketball team faced at the PIAA state championships when they lost to Sewickley Academy (Penn.) in the AA title game, which the PIAA reviewed and sent a response back to Gatto.

Gatto continued the dialogue with the PIAA regarding the imbalances and points to Pennsylvania House Bill 41 and Senate Bill 1253, which still currently exists. The two bills take aim at reforming Pennsylvania high school sports by separating public (boundary) and private/charter (non-boundary) schools in PIAA state playoffs to create a more balanced overall system.

Four out of the six PIAA high school boys basketball state championships were won by private schools this past 2025-26 season.

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