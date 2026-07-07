Projecting the starting quarterback for top high school football teams heading into 2026

When it comes to following the NFL and college football, it’s usually straightforward to track who may be in line to start at quarterback for your favorite team. It’s usually not that easy for high school football fans. To that end, Rivals is projecting the starting quarterback for 16 of the top teams in our way-too-early Top 25 rankings for the upcoming 2026 campaign:

No. 1 DeSoto (TX) – Lemarcus Summers

Summers kicks off this list as the next projected starting quarterback for the DeSoto Eagles, with Legend Howell now graduated. The Class of 2027 signal caller returns this fall with the most experience in Claude Mathis‘ offense, completing 15 of 30 passes for 154 yards and four touchdowns. Also rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns on the ground last fall for the Eagles, providing dual-threat ability at the position.

No. 4 St. Frances Academy (Md.) – Denari Hill

Sitting behind Jae’Oyn Williams as a backup quarterback for the nationally ranked St. Frances Academy Panthers last season, Hill looks to be a strong candidate to take over behind center this fall. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound signal caller already has plenty of college interest, with offers from Marshall, Massachusetts, Sacramento State and Syracuse, respectively.

No. 6 Mater Dei (Calif.) – Russell Sekona

Russell Sekona saw plenty of time behind center for the Leuzinger Olympians in 2025 as the rising junior completed 92 of 147 passes for 1,691 yards, 22 touchdowns to only four interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound signal caller already has collegiate offers on the table from schools like Arizona, Colorado State, Hawaii, Michigan and UCLA so far heading into this fall campaign.

No. 7 Buford (Ga.) – DJ Hunter

Spending time last year as the backup signal caller to starter Dayton Raiola, Hunter saw minimal time behind center and will be expected to step into some big shoes this fall. Hunter last season in limited action for the nationally ranked Wolves completed 16 of 24 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 9 St. John Bosco (Calif.) – Koa Malau’ulu

Malau’ulu is heading into his third season as the starting signal caller for St. John Bosco and optimism should be high on the passer being able to lead the team to the mountain top this fall. The 2028 four-star quarterback last fall threw for 2,361 yards, 33 touchdowns and chances are he could easily surpass those numbers.

No. 10 IMG Academy (Fla.) – Jayden Wade

Returning for his second straight season as the Ascenders’ starting quarterback is Wade, a Georgia commitment. Wade is coming off leading IMG Academy to a undefeated season at 9-0, which the rising junior passer completed 73 of 119 passes for 1,376 yards, 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

No. 11 Allen (TX) – Ty Snell

Snell was one of the top 2029 quarterbacks in the state of Texas, completing 67 of 98 passes for 1,030 yards, 10 touchdowns only three interceptions. The rising sophomore was also able to make plays with his legs as he rushed for 161 yards on 17 attempts and scored twice. Among the schools with interest in Snell are Mississippi State, Ohio State, SMU, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt.

No. 12 Carrollton (Ga.) – Christian Cypher

Cypher, a Miami commitment, is coming off a sensational freshman year where he guided Carrollton’s offense to the Class 6A state championship game, before falling to Buford in what many viewed as a de facto national title contest. The freshman ended up completing 144 of 201 passes (71 percent) for 2,178 yards, 26 touchdowns and only three mere interceptions.

No. 13 Corner Canyon (UT) – Jaxon Pehrson

Class of 2027 signal caller Jaxon Pehrson should be getting his chance to shine following up the act of Texas A&M enrollee Helaman Casuga behind center. Last season between junior varsity and varsity for the Chargers, Pehrson threw for 1,790 yards, rushed for 589 and totaled 32 touchdowns. With a new head coach in place, all eyes will be on Pehrson and the Chargers’ offense this fall in Utah.

No. 14 North Crowley (TX) – Jacob Torres

North Crowley 2027 quarterback Jacob Torres had been ruled ineligible for the entire 2025 Texas high school football season after transferring in from Burleson Centennial after throwing for over 2,000 passing yards and scoring 23 total touchdowns in 2024. Now with Torres back eligible, the signal caller will lead one of the state’s best teams.

No. 15 Thompson (Ala.) – Trent Seaborn

The Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback commit was stellar all the way through the past season as he helped lift this Warriors’ squad to the state’s AHSAA Class 7A state championship. Seaborn finished the 2025 season completing an impressive 71 percent (264 of 369) of his passes for 3,692 yards and 35 touchdowns.

No. 17 Thomas County Central (Ga.) – Aidan McPherson

The 5-11, 185-pound dual-threat quarterback last season at Rome totaled 4,060 all-purpose yards, 46 total touchdowns. McPherson, a Duke commitment, last season threw for 3,096 yards and 31 touchdowns. The dual-threat passer also added 964 yards and 15 scores on the ground and will be one of Georgia’s top quarterbacks this fall.

No. 18 Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) – Matthew Smith

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita will trot out behind center quarterback Matthew Smith, who is committed to Vanderbilt. Carson Palmer for the second year in a row will have a signal caller that’s committed to a Division I school, with last year Trace Johnson quarterbacking the team and is at Tulane currently.

No. 19 Grayson (Ga.) – Duece Smith

The 2027 signal caller is coming off a season where he thrusted into the starting role after North Carolina enrollee Travis Burgess went down with a injury, sidelining him for most of the 2025 campain. Smith went ahead and kept the Rams’ offense moving in the right direction all season long behind center, with the quarterback throwing for 2,355 yards and 24 touchdowns.

No. 24 Centennial (Calif.) – Jaden Jefferson

Taking over the duties behind center for the Huskies in our opinion will be Jaden Jefferson, a transfer from this off-season. The talented Class of 2027 signal caller left Cathedral for Centennial and figures to be a dynamic playmaker for Matt Logan after throwing for over 3,000 yards and rushing for more than 600 on the ground.

No. 25 Edna Karr (La.) – Marlon Jones

We project that Marlon Jones will emerge from the 3-way quarterback battle that’s currently ensuing over in the Big Easy with Forest Johnson III and Jayce Romain, respectively. Jones already is receiving interest from West Virginia University and being a rising junior, could potentially be a 2-year starter for the Cougars.