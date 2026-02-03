Prolific Prep congratulates McDonald's All-American selectees Bruce Branch III and Caleb Holt

Prolific Prep, a nationally ranked high school basketball team, is full of pride with its two players who made it to the 2026 McDonald’s All-American final rosters. The 13th-best team in the Rivals Composite Rankings congratulated Bruce Branch III and Caleb Holt through a post on X.

Branch and Holt are two of the three five-star prospects on the Crew’s roster. Their efforts also helped Prolific Prep dominate the opposition this year. However, in this March 31 showcase of the best high school basketball players in the nation, Branch and Holt will be on opposite sides.

Congratulations to Bruce and Caleb on being selected as McDonald's All Americans! 🍔 pic.twitter.com/bAJLhdvm6B — Prolific Prep (@ProlificPrep) February 2, 2026

Branch, the tenth-best prospect from the Class of 2026 based on the Rivals Industry Ranking, will join the East squad. He will team up with Jordan Smith Jr., Anthony Thompson, Deron Rippey Jr., Tay Kinney, Adonis Ratliff, Toni Bryant, Darius Ratliff, Jaxon Richardson, Latrell Almond, Jasiah Jervis, and Darius Bivins.

The 6-foot-7 small forward will also enjoy playing at home because the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, will be the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Boys Game venue. Branch played for the Perry Pumas before transferring to Prolific Prep this season.

Holt, the former Grayson standout who transferred to Prolific Prep this season, is on the West team. He will have the same jersey colors as top-ranked senior Tyran Stokes, Cam Williams, Christian Collins, Jason Crowe Jr., Brandon McCoy, Caleb Gaskins, JJ Andrews, Arafan Diane, Maximo Adams, Austin Goosby, and Quinn Costello. Holt is the fourth-best prospect among seniors behind Stokes, Williams, and Smith.

Meanwhile, Prolific Prep’s recent games are looking like tune-ups for Bruce Branch III and Caleb Holt. They have dominated their last two games, both played in Champaign, Illinois. The Crew completed a 74-60 victory over DME Wisconsin before an 87-43 demolition of Fort Erie International Academy.

Branch and Holt remain uncommitted to a college basketball program. However, Rivals’ Predictions reveal that BYU has the edge in signing Branch. Similarly, as for Holt, Alabama has a slight edge over Auburn and Ole Miss.

Before they select a school, Branch and Holt have a handful of games left in their high school basketball careers, including their February 7 date against IMG Academy. DME Academy, Wesley Christian, and West Oaks Academy are on Prolific Prep’s remaining schedule for 2025-26.