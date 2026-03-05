Providence Christian Academy (TN) football hires 2-time state champion coach

Providence Christian Academy (TN) has seen the first three years of their 11-man football program continue up the right trajectory and now are looking to take the next step.

The Lions have hired Tennessee Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Marty Euverard to become the program’s second head coach in program history. Euverard is best known for his time at Montgomery Bell Academy (2014, Division II-AA) and Oakland (1998, 5A) where he won state championships.

“Lebron Ferguson (has been) my longtime friend since 1995 and the culture he’s built here and the foundation he has laid – I just hope to continue to build on that and make it even better,” Euverard said in a press conference via a report by Main Street Preps. “I can’t say enough about my friend Lebron and what he’s done here.”

“I just think this is a special place and I’m so proud to be a part of (it). It’s an honor and privilege being the next head (football) coach here.”

Euverard, who has an overall record of 189-113, will pickup where the program’s first-ever head coach Lebron Ferguson left off as the latter compiled a 20-14. Montgomery Bell Academy is where Euverard spent the most time at, coaching the Big Red for 14 total seasons.

The Lions ended this past season with a 9-3 record and finished ranked No. 132 in the final 2025 Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Providence Christian Academy

Providence Christian Academy (PCA) in Murfreesboro, TN, offers a comprehensive education from Pre-K to 12th grade with a strong emphasis on classical learning and Christian values. The school aims to cultivate students’ intellectual, spiritual, and emotional growth through a partnership with families. With a focus on character development, PCA integrates faith into everyday learning and extracurricular activities, including athletics like football and basketball. The community is dedicated to fostering an environment where students can thrive academically and spiritually​.

