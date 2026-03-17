Public vs. Private: Inside the scheduling rebellion rocking NY high school football

In an unprecedented move, five Central New York public high schools have withdrawn from the Class AA Tier 1 football league to avoid regularly scheduling games against perennial state powerhouse Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy, according to a Syracuse.com report on Tuesday.

Per the report, Cicero-North Syracuse, Henninger, Liverpool, Rome Free Academy and Thomas R Proctor are leaving the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s (NYSPHSAA) Class AA Tier 1 division for Tier 2.

New York public school coaches and administrators have long complained — often only in private — that Christian Brothers Academy, unbound by school district boundaries as a private institution, is able to draw top athletic talent from across the Syracuse metro area and the rest of Central New York. Many coaches argue the practice creates an uneven playing field.

CBA has won three straight NYSPHSAA state championships and will open the 2026 season in a highly anticipated matchup against private school power Iona Preparatory School at the JMA Wireless Dome on Sept. 3.

“What they’ve done, I’m not gonna lie, it’s impressive to watch… They’re awesome, but you got a bunch of kids from all these teams that are going into games knowing you can’t win,” Thomas R Proctor head coach Steve Strife said via the report.

The report added that back in 2023, 11 coaches and one athletic director submitted a document to Section III officials, accusing CBA of eight recruiting violations. Among the alleged infractions were scouting Pop Warner teams, approaching players after junior-varsity games, holding invitation-only workouts, and hosting open houses targeted at prospects. Section III requested additional evidence but ultimately took no formal action.

The move down to Tier 2 for the aforementioned five teams doesn’t require them to schedule the likes of CBA during the regular season, but wouldn’t prevent an eventual postseason matchup with the Syracuse powerhouse program.

Due to the changes by the schools that are leaving Tier 1 for Tier 2, CBA will play a travel-heavy schedule in 2026, which includes long road trips to Massachusetts’ state champion Catholic Memorial (307 miles roundtrip) and Buffalo-area Canisius (149 miles), St. Joe’s (147 miles), respectively.

The conversation surrounding public vs. private/charter school issues is not an isolated one as the debate become a louder statewide issue over the years. With many states looking for ways to create more of a competitive balance within their state associations, the move by the five schools only continues to add to the number of growing problems between public vs. private when it comes to athletics.

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