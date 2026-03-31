Public vs. Private: Nevada high school principals explain secession from state association

Less than a couple weeks ago, around 30 Clark County School District (CCSD) Class 5A/4A Southern high school football programs made the unprecedented move and informed the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) of their intent to go independent status for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons.

The Clark County schools’ decision to exit the NIAA was centered around avoiding playing neighboring private schools like national powerhouse Bishop Gorman and Faith Lutheran.

Now some of the principals of those schools have spoken out regarding the decision made by the county, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“It’s been pretty frustrating,” Centennial (Nev.) principal Keith Wipperman said via the report. “We feel like this has been a problem for a long time. We wanted fairness and equity in the rules, and that was just falling on deaf ears.”

CCSD Education Services Division Associate Superintendent Kevin McPartlin also released a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal regarding the Clark County School District teams that decided to go independent for the next two years.

“The Clark County School District (CCSD) supports the decision made by all of our 4A and 5A high school principals to transition their football programs to independent status for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Principals made this decision to stand up for their student-athletes who were playing at a disadvantage. Just as we play by the same rules on the field, we must play by the same rules off the field.

“Currently, the disparities in transfer rules and eligibility requirements between traditional public schools and other member institutions have created an environment that is no longer equitable – and potentially is unsafe – for our students.

“By operating independently, our schools can curate schedules that prioritize safety, fair competition, and the integrity of the game. CCSD remains committed to working with all stakeholders to find a long-term, statewide solution that restores competitive balance for all Nevada student-athletes.“

The Gaels, the No. 5-ranked team according to the final Rivals’ National High School Football Composite Rankings, are one of the country’s top prep gridiron programs and have displayed absolute dominance over any neighboring Las Vegas team within the NIAA.

In the eight 2025 games Bishop Gorman played against Nevada-based opponents, the Gaels outscored them by a combined 355-13. The Gaels ended up defeating Arbor View, 44-7, for the NIAA’s Open Division state championship.

“When people start looking at what we have to play by as CCSD (schools) and what Gorman and the charter schools get to play by, are two different sets of rules,” Liberty co-athletic director and head football coach Rich Muraco had previously said to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s not right. We’re playing for the same trophy under completely different sets of rules and different sets of advantages and disadvantages.”

“It’s not just about Gorman. It’s the systematic problems that needs to be addressed. When it comes to the realignment process, Northern Nevada has gotten their way. They could dictate that they don’t want to play Bishop Gorman. They won’t do anything that’s going to upset the Northern teams, but they’re willing to let 30 CCSD teams walk away. Maybe this wasn’t the right time to make it happen in the middle of a realignment cycle, but something’s got to change.”

Now with the 30 CCSD schools getting a couple of years to play each other without having to take on the likes of Bishop Gorman and other private programs, Eldorado principal Christina Brockett hopes to see more competitive balance when it comes to schedules among the group of defectors.

“Within the next couple of years, I hope to see a competitive balance when schedules are created,” Brockett said via the report.

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