Public vs. Private: New York's Section One vote to split private schools from playoff competition

Section One of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) on Tuesday has amended to its “make non-public schools ineligible for postseason play,” as amendment passed with a overwhelmingly 69-4 vote, according to a press release.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Schools within that specific New York section that would be impacted starting with the 2027-28 school year would be Nanuet (NY) Albertus Magnus, New Rochelle (NY) The Ursuline School, Purchase (NY) Keio Academy Of New York and Leffell.

With the passed amendment, the four aforementioned schools would be ineligible to participate in the NYSPHSAA playoffs, but still able to compete in a non-public sectional postseason.

“Section One did not take this step lightly, but the results of this vote make clear that our member schools believe change is necessary,” Section One President and Superintendent of Schools for the Clarkstown Central School District Dr. Marc P. Baiocco said in the press release. “For years, we have raised concerns about structural inequities and advocated for a more balanced postseason system. Unfortunately, the continued inaction of NYSPHSAA left us with no choice but to act on behalf of our student-athletes and school communities. This vote reflects our commitment to fairness, transparency, and ensuring all schools have an equitable opportunity to compete.”

Section One member schools have approved a constitutional amendment impacting postseason play, effective 2027-28.



Non-public schools will no longer compete against public schools in postseason tournaments following a member vote (69-4).



Read the full release for details: pic.twitter.com/3fXcg3t1Vl — Section I Athletics (@SecOneAthletics) June 16, 2026

Earlier this year, Cicero-North Syracuse, Henninger, Liverpool, Rome Free Academy and Thomas R Proctor decided to leave the NYSPHSAA’s Class AA Tier 1 division for Tier 2 to avoid regularly scheduling games against perennial state powerhouse Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy, according to a previous Syracuse.com report.

The final decision made official by Section One could now set off a seismic chain reaction around the Empire State when it comes to how many others start viewing how to handle private/public competition moving forward.

“While this vote marks an important milestone, it also begins a thoughtful and deliberate process for Section One,” Section 1 Executive Director Todd Santabarbara said. “With implementation not taking effect until the fall of 2027, we have the necessary time to evaluate how this amendment will shape our postseason structure and ensure we are making decisions that best serve all of our student-athletes and member schools. Our focus moving forward will be on careful planning, collaboration, and maintaining the integrity of our programs throughout this transition.”

For New York high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Empire State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New York high school football excitement across the state.