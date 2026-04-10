Public vs. Private: Old Forge (Pa.) superintendent responds to PIAA letter

Right after the Old Forge Blue Devils (Penn.) boys basketball season ended back at the Pennsylvania High School Athletic Association (PIAA) state championships last month when they lost to Sewickley Academy (Penn.) in the AA title game, Old Forge School District Superintendent Dr. Christopher Gatto sent a letter to the PIAA.

The letter was regarding the competitive disadvantages the public school Blue Devils were at facing against the private school Panthers, which the PIAA reviewed and sent a response back to Gatto. On Thursday, Gatto sent the PIAA another letter in response continuing to address the competitive imbalances that a small public school faces against a private.

“Dear Mr. Byers,

Thank you for your response to my original letter. I have reviewed it carefully, including the historical context, references to the Public School Code, and the PIA bylaws and competition formula you outlined.

Respectfully, your response reinforces my concern rather than addressing it.

I am well aware of the statutory framework and the PIA’s bylaws. The issue is not a lack of understanding of the rules. The issue is that the current structure, even with the competition formula you cite, is not producing fair outcomes for public school student-athletes.

Old Forge is a clear example.

Following deep state playoff runs in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons, our boys’ basketball program was moved up to the AAA classification for the next two-year cycle, despite having an enrollment under 350 students in grades 9 through 12. Those playoff runs, which triggered that move, were both ended by non-boundary schools.

To be clear about what happened, a small public school, competing within the limits of its tiny geographic boundaries, advanced deep into the state tournament, lost to programs that are not bound by those same limitations, and was then moved up a classification because of that success.

At the same time, those structural advantages remain unaddressed. That is the flaw. The competition formula adjusts for success. It does not adjust for access.

Public schools are bound by geography. Non-boundary schools are not. Your own response acknowledges that distinction. That difference is not a side issue. It is the issue. No formula based on enrollment and past performance can correct a system where one group is limited to a fixed population and another is not.

The result is exactly what our district, and countless other districts, experienced. A small public school is moved up and asked to compete at a higher classification, while continuing to face programs with fundamentally different access to talent. That is not competitive balance. That is a system that compounds the disadvantage.

You state that the PIA has been proactive in addressing these concerns. I could not disagree more. From the perspective of schools like ours, the core issue remains untouched. At this point the question is not whether the PIAA understands the problem. It is whether the PIAA is willing to address it.

Different systems are being treated as if they are the same. They are not. Until that is acknowledged and addressed through meaningful structural change, whether that is separate championships or a model that truly accounts for access, this imbalance will continue.

That is why support continues to grow for legislative solutions such as Pennsylvania House Bill 41 and Senate Bill 1253.

This is not about interpretation of bylaws. It is about outcomes. And right now, the outcomes speak for themselves.“

FORGING ON



At the very least, Old Forge deserves credit for not letting up on the PIAA on this issue that has many public school people fired up. Many schools complain after the football & basketball tournaments end, but then the issue subsides. OF is continuing the fight. pic.twitter.com/NnBmJyVmHr — Keith Groller (@KeithGroller) April 9, 2026

Gatto has decided to continue the dialogue with the PIAA regarding the imbalances and points to Pennsylvania House Bill 41 and Senate Bill 1253. The bills take aim at reforming Pennsylvania high school sports by separating public (boundary) and private/charter (non-boundary) schools in PIAA state playoffs to create a more balanced overall system. The bill has already passed a committee vote and has moved to the House of Representatives for further review.

Four out of the six Pennsylvania high school boys basketball state championships were won by private schools this past 2025-26 season.

Sewickley Academy (26-1) proved themselves of being one of the top teams in the Keystone State, with the Panthers checking in at No. 24 according to the latest Pennsylvania 2025-26 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings. Old Forge finished as the state’s No. 151st ranked squad with a 21-7 record.

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