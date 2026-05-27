Pulaski County (Ky.) football announces hiring of new head coach

Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County football will enter a new era this upcoming 2026 Kentucky high school football season.

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According to a social media announcement on Wednesday morning, the Maroons have tabbed Josh Roberts as their next head football coach. Roberts takes over for the previous head coach, Travis Burns, who accepted the same position at Mercer County a week ago.

With great excitement and pride, we are thrilled to announce the next Head Football Coach of the Pulaski County Maroons — JOSH ROBERTS! Coach Roberts has dedicated more than 20 years to the Maroons Football Program at both the middle school and high school levels, pouring his passion, leadership, and commitment into generations of student-athletes. There is no doubt that Coach Roberts is Maroon through and through. His dedication to our players, our community, and the tradition of Pulaski County Football makes him the right leader to continue building and strengthening a program that proudly competes at the highest level of 5A football. Please join us in welcoming Coach Roberts into this role as we look forward to an exciting future for Maroon Football.

With great excitement and pride, we are thrilled to announce the next Head Football Coach of the Pulaski County Maroons — JOSH ROBERTS!



Coach Roberts has dedicated more than 20 years to the Maroons Football Program at both the middle school and high school levels, pouring his… pic.twitter.com/LwTJJG3PfH — Pulaski County Maroons Football (@PCHSFB) May 27, 2026

Burns had led the Maroons the last two seasons, putting together a 20-8 overall record, including leading Pulaski County to the 2025 Class 5A state championship game. Now Roberts takes the helm of one of the state’s top high school football programs as they head into the summer off-season with workouts ahead.

The Maroons ended this past season with a 12-3 record and finishing at No. 16 in the final 2025 Kentucky High School Football Massey Rankings

More about Pulaski County High School

Pulaski County High School, located in Somerset, KY, serves as a central educational institution within the Pulaski County district. The school offers a comprehensive curriculum and a wide range of extracurricular activities, including a robust athletics program. The Maroons, as they are known, compete in various sports, fostering school spirit and community pride. Pulaski County High School emphasizes academic excellence, student involvement, and the development of well-rounded individuals.

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