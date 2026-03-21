Purdue signee Luke Ertel leads Mt. Vernon (Ind.) to Class 4A Final Four

The Indiana high school basketball postseason is well underway and Mt. Vernon is amidst a record-setting season.

The IHSAA Class 4A semi-state semifinals and championships are going down on Saturday. The semifinals got underway in the morning at New Castle Fieldhouse and the Marauders took down Decatur Central 66-46 to improve to 26-3 on the year.

Leading the charge was the newly-minted Indiana Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Luke Ertel.

The four-star point guard prospect and Purdue signee notched an impressive 24-point, 10-rebound double-double to carry Mt. Vernon through the 4A Final Four. He also had five assists in the win:

4⭐ Luke Ertel WENT OFF this morning to lead Mt. Vernon (IN) into the Class 4A Final Four in Indiana 🔥



Purdue signee finished w/ 24 PTS I 10 REBS I 5 ASTS 🚂 pic.twitter.com/zauEyqkJAk — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) March 21, 2026

This performance comes after Ertel dropped 34 points in an overtime win over Pike to advance to the regional title game. It’s no surprise that he was named Gatorade POTY. Entering this weekend, Ertel was averaging 24.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

He ranks as the No. 47 overall prospect and No. 7 point guard in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the top-ranked recruit in the high school hoops safe haven that is Indiana.

Ertel committed to Matt Painter and Purdue back in August of 2024 and has since signed with the in-state Big Ten program. He headlines a Boilermakers class that ranks No. 15 nationally.

Mount Vernon will now take on New Albany on Saturday night, with the winner advancing to the state championship on Saturday, March 28 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Scout’s Take on Luke Ertel

Rivals National Scout Jamie Shaw previously wrote this of Ertel as a prospect:

“Watching Luke Ertel operate in the pick-and-roll this summer was consistently a thing of beauty. His ability to gain an advantage off a live dribble, get the defender on his hip, and read the defense to make a play was unique among his peers in this cycle. Ertel has an excellent feel and is someone who is confident on the ball, but also elevates the floor of those around him. This summer, Ertel averaged 18.0 points and 5.9 assists. The PG carried a 2.43 assist-to-turnover ratio and shot 36.6 percent from three.”

How to Follow Indiana High School Boys Basketball

For Indiana high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Hoosier State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.