Queen Creek (Ariz.) football went into the off-season looking for their next head coach and Friday decided on who that next person will be for 2026.

According to a press release by the school, Queen Creek has tabbed Chandler defensive coordinator Steve Huber to be the Bulldogs’ next head football coach. Huber was the architect of a Chandler defense that helped the program reach the AIA Open Division state championship game in 2025.

“I’m honored and excited for the opportunity to lead Queen Creek football, a program held in high regard because of former head coach Travis Schureman and his staff. I look forward to continuing that success and developing long lasting relationships in the Queen Creek community,” Huber said in the press release about his appointment as Bulldogs’ head coach.

Queen Creek announces @ndcoachhuber as their next head football coach, pending board approval. Was a defensive analyst for San Diego State a few years ago and coached on Ty Wisdom’s staff at Chandler HS this past year @Harris_MatthewJ pic.twitter.com/2xh7OqbpDn — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 13, 2026

When it comes to experience as an assistant before becoming a head coach, Huber checks off most of the boxes one would want heading into the position.

Huber, who had previously served as a defensive analyst at San Diego State, also was one the staff of Fargo South (ND) and Fargo Shanley (ND) when each program won state championships.

Now the defensive-minded coach will head to Queen Creek, which is slated to return 2027 wide receiver Gavin Brown and 2028 tight end Brody Chapman, respectively.

The Bulldogs ended this past season with a 6-5 record and finished as one of the state’s best teams, ranked No. 22 in the final 2025 Arizona High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Queen Creek High School

Queen Creek High School, located in Queen Creek, Arizona, serves a diverse student body and is committed to academic excellence. The school offers a wide range of educational opportunities, including Advanced Placement courses, career and technical education, and extracurricular activities. With a strong focus on student achievement, Queen Creek High School provides a supportive learning environment that prepares students for future success in both college and the workforce. The school also fosters a vibrant community spirit.

For Arizona high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Grand Canyon State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Arizona.