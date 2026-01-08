Quinn Fleeting steps down as Windsor (Conn.) football HC after state championship season

Windsor High School (Conn.) is on the search for a new head football coach after a state championship season.

According to an Instagram post by the official account for the Windsor football team, the handle announced the resignation of interim head coach Quinn Fleeting. Fleeting, who is an alumnus of Windsor, just finished up his interim campaign leading the Warriors by guiding the team to a 12-1 record and guiding the program to the CIAC Class MM state champion ship in a 23-13 win over Bunnell.

Rivals spoke to a Windsor High School official on Thursday who said that Fleeting was stepping away to focus on his family, career.

The school opened a coaching search for a permanent head football coach back on Dec. 23, 10 days after Windsor had won the MM state title. Fleeting put in his resignation on Jan. 6.

Here is the full announcement the Windsor football IG posted on Thursday morning regarding Fleeting stepping down:

Thank You Coach. Thank you for your leadership and guidance you’ve given these young men. You have given these kids memories that will last a lifetime! We appreciate everything you have done for this program. Certified Legend!

Following a Championship season, on 12/23/25 Windsor High School decided to open and search for a permanent Head Football Coach. Following up, on 01/6/26 Quinn Fleeting responded by resigning as the Head Football Coach.

Fleeting was named the interim coach of the team after his father, Robert, stepped down back in the summer due to taking a job as the assistant principal at Windsor. The elder Fleeting is listed currently on the Windsor High School website as an assistant principal.

The younger Fleeting was a Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year nominee in 2013, throwing for 3,099 yards and 32 touchdowns his senior season. Fleeting also added 1,000 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions on defense for the Warriors in ’13.

The Warriors featured the Rivals 2025 Player of the Year in senior quarterback Anthony Robinson, who under the direction of Fleeting and his staff finished the 2025 season completing 197 of 302 passes for 3,647 yards, 50 touchdowns and only three interceptions through the air.

Windsor finished as the No. 8 ranked team per the Connecticut 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Windsor High School

