R.B. Stall (SC) football promotes assistant to head coach

The North Charleston (SC) R.B. Stall Warriors haven’t experienced a winning season since 2011 and hope their fortunes change with a change at the top.

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According to reports, Joe Hauff has been elevated from assistant to head football coach of the R.B. Stall football program, taking over for Kenneth Freeman who went 1-18 in two seasons and stepped down this off-season.

“Their history is a coach is here a couple years and then he’s gone. Then you lose continuity and your program drops down. I love these kids too much to let that happen,” Hauff said via a WCIV report.

Last time the Warriors were above the .500 mark was 15 years ago when the team finished with a 7-4 record. Since then, however, the program has gone through 14 consecutive losing seasons, with 15 victories in total from 2012 to 2025.

“In addition to his success on the field, Hauff has demonstrated exceptional leadership in athletic administration,” R.B. Stall executive principal Steve Larson said in a statement via a Live 5 News report. “He has served as Athletic Director, Assistant Athletic Director, and Dean of Students, overseeing comprehensive interscholastic programs, managing budgets, coordinating facilities, and supporting student discipline and engagement. His leadership has contributed to the development of 26 varsity and junior varsity teams and the establishment of strong athletic booster organizations.”

R.B. Stall ended this past season with a 1-9 record and finished ranked No. 189 in the state according to the final 2025 South Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about R.B. Stall High School

R.B. Stall High School, located in North Charleston, South Carolina, is part of the Charleston County School District. Known for its commitment to academic excellence and student development, the school serves a diverse population, fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment. Stall High offers a variety of academic programs, extracurricular activities, and athletics, promoting well-rounded growth. Its mascot, the Warriors, represents the school’s spirit and dedication to success in academics and sports.

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