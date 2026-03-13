Obviously we’re not anywhere near high school football season right now, but plenty of people of dreaming for the moment toe hits leather once again this fall. As other sports take center stage all over the country, we’re going to begin a high school football stadium series and rank the Top 5 venues in every state. We continue with our rankings and head to the Southeast region over in the Yellowhammer State as we rank the Top 5 Alabama high school football stadiums:

1. Wildcat Stadium, Enterprise

Topping the ranks when it comes to Alabama high school football stadiums is that of the Enterprise Wildcats’ stadium, which features a home-side seating capacity of around 4,750 spectators for home games.

Along with the stadium, Enterprise is also adding a state-of-the-art multi-purpose facility, which will include a 100-yard indoor practice field, weight room, and new LED lighting for the stadium. Also known as Bill Bacon Field, the field surface is that of artificial turf, providing an elite feel for any visiting team. With its high-quality, modern look along with top of the line amenities, it should be no wonder that Wildcat Stadium tops this list.

2. The Hoover Met, Hoover

There’s no stadium that gives off big game vibes quite like that of the Hoover Met, home of the Alabama 13-time state champions.

The Hoover Metropolitan Stadium doubles up as the home to the SEC Baseball Tournament annually along with serving as the Buccaneers’ primary venue during the fall. Located in the suburbs of Birmingham, it was once the home of the minor league baseball team, Birmingham Barons, of the Southern League from 1988 to 2012. Featured on the MTV show ‘Two-A-Days‘ back in 2005-2006, the Hoover Met is as memorable of a venue as any in the state of Alabama.

3. Warrior Stadium, Thompson

Formerly known as Larry Simmons Stadium, Warrior Stadium sits on a 58,000-square-foot athletic complex that also includes the field and a 30,000-square-foot indoor practice facility as well.

The stadium also features a 3,000-square-foot press box and can seat 5,293 spectators on any given Friday night whenever Thompson is facing an in-state or out-of-state foe. The upgrades for the stadium were all apart of a $19.2-million upgrade ahead of the 2018 Alabama high school football season and gives the Warriors one of the top facilities in all of the Southeastern United States.

4. Orange Beach Athletic Complex, Orange Beach

Just minutes away from the Gulf of America lies the Orange Beach Athletic Complex, home of the Orange Beach Makos’ football team and the team’s digs just went through a $46-million renovation a couple years ago.

Included as apart of the renovations that took place at the 3,500-seat football stadium was it being equipped with a Jumbo-Tron and an eight-lane track for track & field events (high jump, long jump, pole vault, javelin, discus). Once the facility was completely renovated in October of last year, the complex came with a new state-of-the-art field house, competition gym, covered practice facility.

5. Memorial Stadium, Andalusia

When looking for the central hub for athletics at Andalusia High School, look no further than that of the Bulldogs’ Memorial Stadium, which went through a $13-million renovation project back in 2019.

As home of Andalusia’s high school football and soccer teams, the state-of-the-art facility features top end technology for its LED lighting fixtures around the stadium. The press box on the home side of the facility is a three-story structure that would rival any around the state and the stadium provides a unique feel for any high school football fan on any given Friday night.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Yellowhammer State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Alabama high school football excitement across the state.