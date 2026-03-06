Obviously we’re not anywhere near high school football season right now, but plenty of people of dreaming for the moment toe hits leather once again this fall. As other sports take center stage all over the country, we’re going to begin a high school football stadium series and rank the Top 5 venues in every state. We continue with our rankings and head further north to the New England region over in the Constitution State as we rank the Top 5 Connecticut high school football stadiums:

1. Strong Field, Daniel Hand

Is there anything better than playing high school football on a field that’s literally steps from the North Atlantic Ocean?

For the Hand Tigers of Madison, Connecticut, that’s exactly the reality at Strong Field, also known as Surf Club. This multi-purpose stadium—used for football in the fall and converting to a baseball/softball diamond in the spring—offers prime ocean views right from the stands. Want to stroll along the sandy shores of Surf Club Beach before kickoff? You can do it without even needing to drive—it’s that close.

2. Dunning Stadium, New Canaan

The first CIAC state championship team on this list of Top 5 stadiums out of Connecticut is New Canaan’s Dunning Stadium, which combines the beauty of forestry in the area along with the big game feel to those in attendance.

Built back in 1997, Dunning Stadium succeeded Mead Field and has seen plenty of winning the past 28 years. 14 state championships and likely more to come, the venue is equipped with a state-of-the-art artificial turf and grand stands to seat more than a couple thousand people on any given night. If you’re looking for a top-ranked team along with elite facilities, this stadium is a can’t miss. It doesn’t get too much better when it comes to Connecticut high school football.

3. Tiger Hollow, Ridgefield

The Town of Ridgefield cares about its high school and youth athletics, going up and beyond with their hometown ‘Tiger Hollow’ stadium. Home of the Ridgefield Tigers, there’s very few fields that bring just about every facet you would look for in attending a high school football game.

Tiger Hollow, according to the facility’s bio, can seat comfortably over 5,000 fans at a sporting event and is home to some of the town’s biggest events, including the Relay for Life, Strongman Competition, July 4th Fireworks, Adult Soccer, Father’s Day 5K Race. If sitting on the home side of the stadium, you can get a great view of the game and also the woods just beyond the visitors side.

4. Cardinal Stadium, Greenwich

We really like this stadium for more than just the product that Greenwich puts on the field any given Thursday, Friday or Saturday night.

Cardinal Stadium went through upgrades five years ago and is one of the top facilities in the state to play at and watch a high school football game. Greenwich is unique in the sense that it’s literally several minutes away from the New York-Connecticut border and that you could shoot right down to the Big Apple for the weekend afterwards. The defending CIAC Class LL state champions not only are one of the best on the field, but their home digs are on par with just about anyone around the state.

5. Derby Athletic Field, Derby

Nestled right beside Osbornedale State Park, Derby Athletic Field, also known as DeFilippo Field & Track and it’s easy to see why it stands out in the world of Connecticut high school football.

The fall views are tough to beat: vibrant foliage from the surrounding woods creates a stunning natural backdrop, all while being just minutes from downtown Derby. Though modest in size with seating for about 1,829 fans on a typical Friday night, this home field for the Derby Red Raiders delivers one of the top high school football experiences in the Constitution State—modern turf, a surrounding track, and that unbeatable scenic charm.

For Connecticut high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Constitution State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Connecticut high school football excitement across the state.