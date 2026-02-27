Obviously we’re not anywhere near high school football season right now, but plenty of people of dreaming for the moment toe hits leather once again this fall. As other sports take center stage all over the country, we’re going to begin a high school football stadium series and rank the Top 5 venues in every state. We begin down in the Southeast in the Sunshine State and we rank the Top 5 Florida high school football stadiums:

1. Eagle Stadium, Niceville

A Friday night under the lights at Eagle Stadium can feel just as intense and electric as a Saturday showdown in a packed college venue.

The community of Niceville pours its heart into supporting the Eagles, turning out in thousands every Friday to fill the stands and show unwavering love for their team. What truly sets this place apart is the incredible student section—it’s unmatched in energy and makes every visit unforgettable.

With perfectly synced crowd chants and an overall vibe that rivals big-time college game days, very few high school stadiums can match the unforgettable overall atmosphere that takes place at Eagle Stadium week after week.

2. Traz Powell Stadium, Miami-Dade Schools

We can’t go far down this list without dropping one of the most iconic places to watch a high school football game in the Sunshine State. You never know who you’ll bump into on a Friday night at Traz Powell Stadium—current or former NFL stars frequently make weekly appearances.

No other high school venue can claim to have served as the launching pad for more future NFL talent than this iconic spot, often hailed as “The Mecca” of high school football. Located just minutes from I-95 in Miami, it seems to host a blockbuster matchup almost every week, drawing crowds to witness the next wave of gridiron greats in one of the sport’s most legendary settings.

3. Powell Davis Stadium, Venice

Like the other Florida high school football stadiums on this list, Venice’s Powell Davis Stadium provides one of the best gameday experiences of any venue in the state as fans come in droves to watch the Indians play on ‘The Island.’

The stadium was recently renovated last season, out-fitted with news grand stands and artificial turf field, further adding to being one of the top environments for a high school football game. A billboard reads on the one side of the endzone ‘#ITSJUSTDIFFERENTHERE’ and when it comes to home contests at Venice, they certainly are.

4. Bryant Stadium, Lakeland

When you step into downtown Lakeland for a Florida high school football game, the legendary 9-time state champion Lakeland Dreadnaughts immediately come to mind, especially since the field itself at Bryant Stadium bears the name of iconic former head coach Bill Castle.

Attending a game here delivers that true big-game energy right from the start. The massive Jumbotron, custom hometown song remixes shouting out the Dreadnaughts, and the huge crowds that pack the place make it the undisputed hotspot in Polk County every Friday night. From the golf cart leading the team onto the field to the “Dreadnaught Wave” at the end of the first quarter, its always a memorable evening at Bryant Stadium.

5. Tommy Roberts Stadium, Key West

There’s so many great high school football stadiums throughout the state of Florida, but the last one we add to this exclusive list is that of Key West’s Tommy Roberts Stadium.

All the way down in Monroe County, the Conchs’ home venue is like none other, being in the most southernmost portion of the state and locals flock to watch Key West take to the gridiron on Friday nights. When people think of Key West, what comes to mind are party town, roosters walking around and iguanas. This venue serves as one of the best overall Florida high school football stadium experiences combined with ideal vacation spot all in one.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.