Obviously we’re not anywhere near high school football season right now, but plenty of people of dreaming for the moment toe hits leather once again this fall. As other sports take center stage all over the country, we’re going to begin a high school football stadium series and rank the Top 5 venues in every state. We continue with our rankings and head to the Southeast region over in the Peach State as we rank the Top 5 Georgia high school football stadiums:

1. Phillip Beard Stadium, Buford

It cost Buford City Schools $62-million to build the Wolves a state-of-the-art football venue to play on Friday nights at and this stadium is every bit as good as advertised.

The construction of the Wolves’ swanky new venue took around eight months to complete. Buford’s new digs include amenities like a jumbotron video board, full press box, multiple luxury suites, separate field for junior varsity, six extra practice fields and a concourse that displays all the trophies won by the Wolves. When you get inside the stadium itself, it makes you feel like you’re about to watch a college football game take place.

Bazemore-Hyder Stadium at Cleveland Field stands as an iconic and historic venue in Valdosta, Georgia, proudly serving as the home field for the Valdosta High School Wildcats—one of the most successful high school football programs in the nation. Originally constructed in 1922, the stadium has evolved significantly through multiple renovations, most notably a major rebuild completed before the 2004 season that modernized the facility while preserving its rich legacy.

The stadium delivers an outstanding gameday experience, complete with passionate crowds, a strong sense of tradition, and the unmistakable energy that comes from decades of championship-caliber football. South Georgia rivals such as Lowndes High School or Colquitt County are matchups that reliably bring heightened intensity, packed stands, and the full spectacle of Friday night lights in this football-crazed region.

3. Martin Stadium, Lowndes

Martin Stadium stands as the formidable home of the Lowndes Vikings in Valdosta, Georgia—affectionately dubbed “The Concrete Palace” for its imposing, all-concrete design that has intimidated opponents for decades.

Arriving for a major South Georgia matchup at Martin Stadium demands some careful planning as one should expect to get there well over an hour before kickoff. Parking fills up quickly, and the walk to the gates takes you past a sea of tailgaters, where families, alumni, and die-hard supporters can be seen firing up grills, blasting music, and soaking in pre-game festivities. To get the best overall experience, catching the crosstown matchup with Valdosta in the storied “Winnersville Classic” would give you all the vibes you’ll want on a Friday night.

4. Memorial Stadium, Ware County

Ware County’s Memorial Stadium was once upon a time a baseball stadium back in the 1950s before being converted into a football venue, which makes it one of the most unique experiences you can get at a Georgia high school football game.

Over in the southeast portion of the stadium, visitors can enjoy a Friday night game with a canopy hanging overhead, good for it any rain showers move into the area. Formerly the home to the Waycross Bulldogs before the county created Ware County, there’s very few venues in the Southeastern United States that combined the small town vibes that Waycross, Georgia brings to Memorial Stadium. Heck, even officials themselves love the field. “Back when I officiated football, I visited many stadiums, and Ware County stadium was number one,” former Georgia high school official Junior Troupe said via a ITG Next report.

5. Grisham Stadium, Carrollton

It’s hard to honestly leave off a venue like that of Carrollton High School’s Grisham Stadium, home of the 7-time state champion Trojans. Recently renovated with state-of-the-art turf playing surface with lines for all sports at the school, the venue can seat well over 8,000 fans on any given Friday night in northwest Georgia.

Now when comparing the gameday vibes like to the aforementioned three ahead of it, any time Carrollton welcomes a state-ranked or out-of-state opponent, a fan can expect a packed house as spectators will flock from all over to see one of the best high school football programs play, With premium seating also available, it combines modern along with an excellent game experience for any fan.

