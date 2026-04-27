Obviously we’re not anywhere near high school football season right now, but plenty of people of dreaming for the moment toe hits leather once again this fall. As other sports take center stage all over the country, we’re going to begin a high school football stadium series and rank the Top 5 venues in every state. We continue with our rankings and stay in the Southeast region over in the Pelican State as we rank the Top 5 Louisiana high school football stadiums:

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1. Rebel Stadium, West Monroe

When it comes to being modern and state-of-the-art, it’s really hard to argue, other than playing a game at the New Orleans Saints’ Caesars Superdome, that West Monroe’s Rebel Stadium might be the best play in the state of Louisiana.

Completely renovated in 2015 with new home side bleachers, with seating enough for over 6,000 fans to attend a game on any given Friday night. Equipped with a new press box, ticket offices, restroom facilities and parking lot space, this facility tops our list simply for the overall experience one can get at Rebel Stadium.

2. Gold Mine on Airline, John Curtis

Formerly known as the Shrine on Airline, now Gold Mine on Airline, this 10,000-seat facility is easily the ‘1B’ to Rebel Stadium on this list as the venue is home to multiple teams, most notably state powerhouse John Curtis.

Located in Metairie, Louisiana, a suburb of New Orleans, the stadium was once home to the defunct New Orleans Baby Cakes of Minor League Baseball, and the New Orleans Gold team in Major League Rugby. Now exclusively hosting high school football games in the fall, there’s very few places that rank with the Gold Mine on Airline.

3. BREC Memorial Stadium, Catholic

One of the oldest venues to still host high school football games in the state of Louisiana is BREC Memorial Stadium, host for multiple teams including the well known Catholic Bears.

The venue opened back in 1952 and can seat well over 21,000 fans for a Louisiana high school football game. With grandstands that nearly encircle the entire field, other events around Baton Rogue also takes place at the venue, including monster truck rallies and concerts, makes this one of the top stadiums for prep football in the Pelican State.

4. Preston Crownover Stadium, Bossier

Now the view in this specific photo isn’t all we like about Preston Crownover Stadium, but for anyone looking to capture a picture-perfect shot, it does provide a great opportunity for that. For overall fan experience, this venue is closing in on being 50 years old and providing a good ole high school football experience.

Opened in 1984, the facility can host up to 6,300 fans on any given night and has all the amenities one would want for a game. From a vibrant atmosphere on Friday nights to ample seating on both home and away sides, this venue provides the perfect feel for high school football.

5. Matt Walker Memorial Stadium, Sulphur

We round out our list of Louisiana high school football stadiums with another goodie that we feel like couldn’t be left off the Top 5 list in Sulphur’s Matt Walker Memorial Stadium.

The stadium is more of your traditional high school facility, with no track or large video scoreboard, but does feature an artificial playing surface along with space to fit up to just under 9,000 screaming fans. With the stadium getting a overhaul back in 2014, the venue brings some of the best vibes for high school football.

For Louisiana high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Pelican State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Louisiana high school football excitement across the state.