Obviously we’re not anywhere near high school football season right now, but plenty of people of dreaming for the moment toe hits leather once again this fall. As other sports take center stage all over the country, we’re going to begin a high school football stadium series and rank the Top 5 venues in every state. We continue with our rankings and head back to the New England region over in the Pine Tree State as Rivals ranks the Top 5 Maine high school football stadiums:

1. Boulos Stadium, Cheverus

There is something eye-catching to be said about this field. It sits at the bottom of the Cheverus High School’s campus with an impressive view of Back Cove and the Portland, Maine skyline. Without lights, games are held during an always-consistent 12:30 p.m. kickoff. Without bleachers, it is ‘Bring Your Own Chair’ or blanket seating for the game. With the action going from left to right or vice versa, the crowd will still get an eye-full of the visuals all game long. The school did undergo renovations this fall with artificial turf replacing the grass field, yet it is merely a minor cosmetic adjustment to one of the state’s finest sites.

2. Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

You can’t have a Top 5 list of the best stadiums/fields in Maine without including the place that is often referred to simply as “Fitzy”. As one of the state’s championship locations, this stadium has hosted plenty of Maine’s best recent football moments with a sideline walked upon by some of the state’s most legendary coaches. With Hadlock Field and the Portland Exposition Building on one side, the shaded hillside of Deering Avenue on the opposite side, and the always-present hum of traffic from Interstate 295 to go along with the crowd and sound system, it creates an atmosphere that is not duplicated anywhere when it comes to Maine high school football.

3. Warrior Memorial Field, Wells

After making the drive to Southern Maine, it is only a minute or two off Exit 19 on the Maine Turnpike to this gem of a field. Nestled into the woods of the school grounds is a step back in time to one of the state’s best quintessential small town football atmospheres that can be found in Maine. The red and white color for the Warriors team is all over on game day, the surrounding trees help to amplify the acoustics of the PA and a crowd, and the grass field just feels so right for it all. And on top of that, their Military Appreciation Night is one of the best presentations in the state of Maine.

4. Stadium Field, Bonny Eagle

Stadium Field has long been recognized as one of those locations in Maine that exude the vaunted Friday Night Lights atmosphere – that place where everybody in town can be found. Sure, ever place with lights can say they have Friday Night Lights atmosphere. But the noise and the fans around the field, the sights and the sounds, is something that people will tell you puts this place above anywhere else in Maine. And that feel, that vibe, leads to an atmosphere that makes the Scots one of the toughest teams to play on their ground (85-26 record at home). Unlike other peer opponents that have big grand stands or flashy lights or a perfectly crafted artificial turf surface, Bonny Eagle remains that tradition-rich locale that holds itself true to the vision of what Maine Friday night football is.

5. Charlie’s Field at Maxwell Complex, Winthrop

Even with an artificial turf makeover three years ago, this field keeps the same charm that has been a visual mainstay of Ramblers football for decades. Located a few miles from Winthrop High School on Town Hall Lane, fans park at the top of a hill that offers an amazing overlook of the field below. Fan can either watch from up top or they can make their way to small section of bleachers midway down the hill. Or they can go to ground level and its wrap-around fence for an up-close spot to the action. With woods surrounding one end zone and the opposite side of the field, Ramblers opponents have an uphill battle in more ways than one.

MaineHighSchoolFootball.com contributed to this report

For Maine high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Pine Tree State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Maine high school football excitement across the state.