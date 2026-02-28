Obviously we’re not anywhere near high school football season right now, but plenty of people of dreaming for the moment toe hits leather once again this fall. As other sports take center stage all over the country, we’re going to begin a high school football stadium series and rank the Top 5 venues in every state. We continue with our rankings and head to the New England region over in the Bay State as we rank the Top 5 Massachusetts high school football stadiums:

1. Finlayson Field, Hull

Picture playing on a field where the wind is so fierce that the goalposts constantly sway during the entire game. That’s the reality the Hull Pirates face at the first stadium on our list: Finlayson Field.

It boasts one of the most stunning views of any high school venue we’ve covered so far, practically encircled by water on nearly all sides. From an aerial perspective, few—if any—stadiums in the New England region can match its unique, water-surrounded setting.

2. Memorial Field, Abington

Not many high school football stadiums in the state of Massachusetts brings together small-town vibes combined with the history Abington High School has had over the years.

Constructed back in the 1930’s, according to the Patriot Ledger, this historic venue has seen plenty of winning done as Abington saw an abundance of success from 2002-present. The Green Wave have won five state championships in 2002, 2005, 2012, 2014 and 2019. Just a couple years ago, longtime head coach Jim Kelliher retired after 50 seasons roaming Abington’s sidelines.

Abington versus North Quincy football game on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

3. Veterans Memorial Stadium, Rockland Senior

One look at the home venue for Rockland Senior High School and you’re probably doing a double take if it was your first ever visit.

The Bulldogs’ high school football stadium is likened more to a baseball field than one for the gridiron just because of the configuration of its stands and the baseball diamond that takes up one half of the field. Built just a few years after the end of World War I, Veterans Memorial Stadium brings together a blend of uniqueness that many venues just can’t touch.

Rockland High School versus Cumberland High School (Rhode Island) on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

4. Doyle Field, Leominster

Leominster High School’s home field is owned by the City of Leominster and has a number of amenities that your typical high school venue wouldn’t have.

Equipped with a number of features many high school stadiums would normally have, like locker rooms, concession stand and a track for meets, Doyle Field also has a walking perimeter for those looking to get their steps in and a playground for ages 2-12. With a bowl-like seating for the football stadium itself, the venue is certainly one of the more unique ones in Massachusetts.

5. Newell Stadium, Gloucester

Recently renovated and also known as New Balance Field (or New Balance Stadium), this venue is just a short walk from Gloucester Harbor and the vibrant downtown area.

Few stadiums in Massachusetts can match its combination of impressive size, prime location, and electric Friday night atmosphere. If you’re in the New England area chasing high school football experiences, this one is an absolute must-visit.

For Massachusetts high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Bay State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Massachusetts high school football excitement across the state.