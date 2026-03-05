Obviously we’re not anywhere near high school football season right now, but plenty of people of dreaming for the moment toe hits leather once again this fall. As other sports take center stage all over the country, we’re going to begin a high school football stadium series and rank the Top 5 venues in every state. We continue with our rankings and head to the Northeast region over in the Garden State as we rank the Top 5 New Jersey high school football stadiums:

1. Roosevelt Stadium, Union City

A football stadium on the rooftop atop of a high school overlooking Manhattan? Yeah, there was little question that Roosevelt Stadium is the top high school football stadium of them all over in the state of New Jersey.

Known by the locals as the “Eagle’s Nest,” the stadium can fit around 4,000 spectators as it also doubles up to host baseball games as well. If you’re someone that lives by the sports complex, well, we give you kudos for any footballs or baseballs that may land near your home or vehicle for that matter. Roosevelt Stadium is certainly one of the most unique venues in the country because of not only being on top of Union City High School, but also for the noisy environment it can create for opposing squads.

2. Carey Stadium, Ocean City

Tucked right off the boardwalk in Ocean City, Carey Stadium offers unbeatable views—with the iconic Ferris wheel from Gillian’s Wonderland Pier rising dramatically in the background. For everything aforementioned and to add that you can catch a football game in the process sounds like a dream, for the exception that it’s reality.

Originally constructed in 1919, this historic venue hosts the annual Battle at the Beach High School Football Classic and serves as the home field for Ocean City High School’s football team and the USL League Two’s Ocean City Nor’easters. For a perfect excuse to visit in 2025, plan your trip for the week starting August 28th, when nationally ranked teams will deliver an exciting slate of high-stakes matchups over several days.

3. Maloney Stadium, Phillipsburg

Near the border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Phillipsburg High School’s Maloney Stadium checks in third on our list as it’s certainly fits the bill as one of the more attractive places to catch a high school football game.

Now if you try looking up Phillipsburg via Apple Maps or Google Maps, you’ll see via the satellite imaging that there’s no stadium on site and that’s because Maloney is actually over by the middle school, just minutes away. There, you’ll find the field tucked away in the town that features one of the state’s most winningest football programs. Everything at the facility receivers rave reviews from concessions to parking, it serves up a pretty all-around game experience for anyone looking to visit Maloney Stadium.

It’s fitting that state’s No. 1 ranked St. Joseph Regional Green Knights, according to Rivals New Jersey 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings, would also have one of the best venues around to watch a game as well.

Located in Montvale, New Jersey, the venue provides photographers some breathtaking photo opportunities as its surrounded by forestry on the 33 acres the campus of St. Joseph Regional sits on. The stadium is named after the late Robert J. Dinallo, the field itself also serves as the home for the Green Knights’ lacrosse, soccer and track & field teams. If you want to watch one of the state’s best teams paired with top gameday experiences with the facility, Dinallo Stadium is a can’t miss on your next trip to the Garden State.

5. Jack McGovern Field, Bergen Catholic

We feel like we’d be remiss if we didn’t give the fifth and final spot to Bergen Catholic‘s Jack McGovern Field. The Crusaders are obviously known for what they can do on the high school gridiron nationally, but to check out a game at their home venue is an unforgettable experience as well.

Though the field isn’t your gargantuan stadium by any means, it feels downright intimidating for visiting opponents thanks to the rowdy “Crusader Crazies” student section, who charge in wearing wild costumes and bring nonstop energy all throughout the game. Named after Bergen Catholic legend Jack McGovern, if you want to get the best vibe for the facility, you’ll need to see the Crusaders take on rival Don Bosco Prep in the fall.

For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Garden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New Jersey high school football excitement across the state.