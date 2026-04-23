Obviously we’re not anywhere near high school football season right now, but plenty of people of dreaming for the moment toe hits leather once again this fall. As other sports take center stage all over the country, we’re going to begin a high school football stadium series and rank the Top 5 venues in every state. We continue with our rankings and head to the Southeast region over in the Palmetto State as we rank the Top 5 South Carolina high school football stadiums:

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1. Dorman Stadium, Spartanburg School District 6

There’s very few places in the Palmetto State that can stack up to what Dorman Stadium brings to the table when it comes to high school football facilities.

According to GoUpstate.com, the facility is known by many around the state as the The University of Dorman, The Palace and the Taj Mahal. When you take a closer look at the stadium, it’s exactly that for the venue that serves Spartanburg School District 6. The home side seating can fit up to 8,000 spectators, with 3,000 of those being reserved for season ticket holders. The record attendance, per GoUpstate, is 15,800 fans and that speaks to the levels this stadium can attract folks on a Friday night.

2. Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach to many is a tourist destination along South Carolina’s Atlantic coast, but it also is home to one of the state’s more unique venues in Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. Recent upgrades have certainly brought this stadium up to speed with other around the state.

The City of Myrtle Beach and the Horry County School District share ownership of the stadium that went through a $6-million renovation close to a decade ago. With room for around 3,300 fans on the home side, the stadium is home year-round to sporting events aside from high school football.

3. The Reservation, Gaffney

The state-of-the-art stadium known as ‘The Reservation,’ is what replaced what was formerly William K. Brumbach Stadium to locals. Built in 2008 at a costs upwards of $8-million, the home of the Gaffney Indians is also that of Limestone College as well.

The Reservation has all the features one would expect for a facility less than 20 years old as there’s room for 10,000 screaming fans on Friday nights. Equipped with a large video board and digital scoreboard at the stadium, if you’re looking for one of the more unique overall experiences for South Carolina high school football, this is a must see.

4. Zemp Stadium, Camden

Is there a high school football stadium in the state of South Carolina that has the history that Zemp Stadium has? Built back in 1929, the venue is the oldest active high school football stadium as it nears the 100-year mark.

Sitting smack dab in the middle of Camden, South Carolina, the stadium brings out the locals to catch some high school football action on any given fall night. With Zemp Stadium having gone through numerous renovations over the years, it remains one of the go-to places to catch a South Carolina high school football game because of its historic meaning to the town of Camden.

5. Harry Parone Stadium, Spring Valley

Last, but certainly not least on our list is another venue with history in Harry Parone Stadium, which is closing in on being open for 60 years.

Just back in the summer of 2020, the stadium was outfitted with new field turd for the first time in its 50-year history, bringing it more up-to-date with other venues around the state. With a bowl-like seating for the stadium on both the home and visitor side, this field is one we felt like could not be listed.

For South Carolina high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Palmetto State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the South Carolina high school football excitement across the state.