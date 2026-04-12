Obviously we’re not anywhere near high school football season right now, but plenty of people of dreaming for the moment toe hits leather once again this fall. As other sports take center stage all over the country, we’re going to begin a high school football stadium series and rank the Top 5 venues in every state. We continue with our rankings and head to the Southeast region over in the Volunteer State as we rank the Top 5 Tennessee high school football stadiums:

1. Dragon Stadium, Collierville

When looking in its full totality, it’s hard to not see Collierville’s Dragon Stadium as the must-see, visit venue in all of Tennessee high school football.

Apart of the Landers SportsPlex, Dragon Stadium opened back in 2018 as a $18.5-million facility and can seat up to 5,000 fans on any given Friday night. Looking for the best amenities? Look no further as Dragon Stadium has an artificial turf field along with a large video scoreboard, modern press box, and adjacent to a 750-seat indoor practice facility.

2. Green Wave Stadium, Gallatin

Opened in 1916, Green Wave Stadium, home of the Gallatin Green Wave, is one of Tennessee’s oldest high school football venues.

With a capacity of roughly 5,000, it delivers one of the most electric high school football atmospheres in the Volunteer State and heck, maybe even the Southeast itself. If you’re looking for a truly memorable and unique high school football experience, Gallatin’s Green Wave Stadium is well worth the trip.

3. Blankenship Field, Oak Ridge

Owned by the City of Oak Ridge but used by the high school as their home field, Blankenship Field got a facelift back in 2019 and re-opened with new artificial turf.

Other than just serving as the home of the Wildcats for over 70 years, the field also serves as the epicenter for Oak Ridge for large gathering events as well. Whether it’s a huge high school football game on tap on a Friday night or another other major event taking place, Blankenship Field is the place to be.

4. Liberty Creek Stadium, Liberty Creek

Maybe there’s a little bit more of an advantage for Liberty Creek’s stadium being one of the state’s newest, having opened back in 2022 as part of an $87-million project. If you’re looking for the works when it comes to a football facility, this one has just about everything.

Liberty Creek Stadium comes with a 40-yard indoor turf facility, locker rooms, meeting rooms, and a track. Among other amenities that are included is modern weightlifting areas, meeting rooms, and coaches’ offices. This is arguably the most modern stadium in the region.

5. Eagle Stadium, Rhea County

Rounding out our list out of the Volunteer State is a venue that many around the state feel strongly about when it comes to game atmospheres in Rhea County’s Eagle Stadium. The venue opened back in 1974 and has an seating capacity right around 7,400 fans.

Recent upgrades occurred just last season when La-Z-Boy donated around $540,000 to the school for renovations, which included the field’s scoreboard. If you want a combination of the past along with modern upgrades and a strong game day environment, Eagle Stadium would be a tough one to pass up.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Volunteer State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Tennessee high school football excitement across the state.