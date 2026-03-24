Obviously we’re not anywhere near high school football season right now, but plenty of people of dreaming for the moment toe hits leather once again this fall. As other sports take center stage all over the country, we’re going to begin a high school football stadium series and rank the Top 5 venues in every state. We continue with our rankings and head to the Southeast region over in the Mountain State as we rank the Top 5 West Virginia high school football stadiums:

1. Pony Lewis Field, Morgantown

We’ve heard the people out when it comes to the top high school football stadium in the state of West Virginia and it’s hands down Morgantown High School’s home digs.

When looking at the field from an aerial view, it’s one of the most beautiful stadiums and even that much better to catch a high school football game at. Smack dab in the middle as the centerpiece of the horseshoe-shaped campus, Pony Lewis Field is a must see for any fan in the Mountain State and you’ll probably want to see a Morgantown-Martinsburg game to get the best experience at the facility.

2. Wheeling Island Stadium, Wheeling Park

The near 15-minute drive that the Wheeling Park High School football team takes to go the over seven miles to reach their home stadium is worth the drive and then some.

Wheeling Island Stadium sits on Wheeling Island, bordering the state of West Virginia and Ohio, provides a breathtaking view along the Ohio River. For nearly a decade, the stadium served as the host site of the WVSSAC high school football state championships. With a seating capacity of over 12,000 fans, this venue combines the uniqueness of the views, plenty of seating and oh yeah, some good Friday night action.

3. Cardinal Stadium, Spring Mills

One of the newer stadiums when looking at this list in its entirety, Springs Mills’ Cardinal Stadium checks in at the third spot for more than just the looks of the facility. Something else that should always be taken into consideration is the vibes on game day and that’s something this one offers.

With over 9,000 screaming fans attending the venue on any given Friday night, the stadium is certainly the talk of the town heading into the weekend in the fall. Any game Spring Mills plays at home is a big one with the kind of crowd they draw. It was difficult to overlook this stadium as it’s ahead of a couple really good ones.

4. The Handley Bowl, John Handley

First thing you quickly notice about The Handley Bowl is its unique, historic setting in a landscaped park at John Handley High School. With forestry surrounding the field, it serves up top-of-the-line views along with a memorable setting for any high school football fan.

The stadium just recently went through a multimillion-dollar renovation with the addition of an 8-lane track and artificial turf to the field. With the perfect walk up to the field from the school building on the west end of the stadium, The Handley Bowl certainly earned being on this list of best stadiums out of the Mountain State.

5. Erickson All-Sports Facility, Parkersburg South

Last, but certainly not least is that of the very impressive Erickson All-Sports Facility, where the Parkersburg South Patriots call home for the high school football season.

Wood County Schools put the sports complex through an overhaul, which included the football stadium and numerous renovations. Among the upgrades to the facility was a new, durable artificial turf field, aluminum bleachers are being installed above existing underground locker rooms along with revamped restrooms, concessions and parking. There’s very few stadiums in the state that can match the modern look of the Erickson All-Sports Facility.

For West Virginia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Mountain State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the West Virginia high school football excitement across the state.