Ray Fenton tabbed as next Orange Lutheran (Calif.) football coach

Orange Lutheran (Calif.) has pulled the trigger on their next head football coach.

According to a report by High School On SI, the Lancers have hired Los Alamitos head coach Ray Fenton as their next lead man. Fenton went 80-33 during his time with the Griffins, including winning a CIF title just last season.

The former Los Alamitos head coach replaces Rod Sherman, who was dismissed at Orange Lutheran after compiling an overall record of 33-29 during his time with the Lancers.

This past season was an up-and-down campaign for Orange Lutheran as the Lancers went from 4-4 to 2-6, having to forfeit their first two wins of the season against Miami Northwestern, a 17-13 victory on the field, and a 27-24 decision over Rancho Cucamonga due to use of an ineligible player.

The Lancers ended this past season with a 3-9 record and finished as one of the state’s best teams, ranked No. 9 in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Orange Lutheran

Orange Lutheran High School, located in Orange, California, is a distinguished private Christian school known for its rigorous academics, strong athletics, and vibrant extracurriculars. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Orange Lutheran’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state-level success. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

