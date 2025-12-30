Redondo Union (Calif.), Sunnyslope (Ariz.) to meet in Classic at Damien championship game

The Classic at Damien is set to conclude on Tuesday evening. In the Platinum Division, a pair of top-100 programs nationally are set to square off for the championship.

It’ll be Redondo Union (Calif.) and Sunnyslope (Ariz.) going toe-to-toe for the crown at Damien High in La Verne, Calif. Both teams cruised in their semifinal games on Monday.

The in-state Seahawks dispatched Crean Lutheran (Calif.) in a convincing 79-55 victory. Leading the way was star senior shooting guard SJ Madison. The Nevada commit finished with 23 points on 11-19 shooting and added four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Senior guard Chace Holley and junior combo Kaiden Wilson each added 15 points in the win. Wilson also had a team-high six boards and five assists. Redondo shot over 52 percent from the floor as a team and killed Lutheran on turnovers, forcing 17 and turning them into 32 points.

Sunnyslope had four players finish in double figures in a 65-48 win over Crespi (Calif.). Elite junior center Darius Wabbington dominated once again, pouring in 21 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

The Vikings held Crespi to a 38-percent shooting night. Their lead grew as big as 21 points late in the fourth. Junior point guard Delton Prescott had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. Sunnyslope really pulled away with a 21-point third quarter.

Redondo Union enters the night as the No. 78 team in the nation and No. 11 program in California, per the Rivals Composite Rankings. The Sea Hawks have also defeated Clovis North and host Damien en route to the championship.

Sunnyslope is the No. 4 team in Arizona and No. 43 team nationally. The Vikings beat Eastdale Roosevelt and known California powerhouse St. John Bosco before the win over Crespi.

Wabbington will be the focal point in the title game. The 6-foot-9 four-star prospect is the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

