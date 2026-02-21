A bizarre incident occurred during a North Carolina high school basketball game between Newton-Conover and the home team, Bunker Hill. As former West Virginia House member Derrick Evans posted on X, “I’ve never seen every single fan from a school/community get thrown out of a ball game, including the cheerleaders.”

Evans included a video in which a game official said, “Everybody. Cheerleaders, every fan, go!” Following this decision, the fan section began to voice complaints. Worst yet, the game abruptly ended right after halftime. Newton-Conover earned the victory, 32-24, improving their record to 11-12. Conversely, Bunker Hill finished the season 3-21. Coincidentally, Newton-Conover was the last team the Bears defeated before their 11-game losing streak.

The same official also called several technical fouls, including one during warmups, according to Dave Faherty of WSOC TV. Likewise, while there were no subsequent criminal infractions or arrests, sheriff deputies had to escort the official to his car after the game.

It’s a disappointing end to Bunker Hill’s season, especially for those who played their final North Carolina high school basketball game. Some parents expressed their disappointment about the outcome and called for the official’s suspension from refereeing future games.

The Catawba County school district and the concerned athletic governing bodies are reviewing the incident. They are also aware of the concerns regarding alleged unsportsmanlike behavior, which could be a factor in their verdict.

How to Follow North Carolina High School Basketball

For North Carolina high school basketball fans looking to keep up with scores, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school basketball excitement across North Carolina.