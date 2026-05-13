Report: 2029 QB Bryson Kennedy ruled ineligible to play for Duncanville (TX) for 2026

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News late Tuesday night, Class of 2029 quarterback Bryson Kennedy, was ultimately ruled ineligible to play in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) per a now-deleted social media post by the father, Anthony Kennedy.

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The quarterback has since updated his X, formerly known as Twitter, account to show he’s now back at Little Rock Central, removing association with Duncanville on his profile.

“I’ve been quiet about everything, so know everyone was looking forward to Bryson being the starting QB for Duncanville, but it won’t happen due to Bryson being ineligible,” Anthony Kennedy said in the now-deleted Facebook post. “They wouldn’t allow me to appeal the decision, which was fine. I spent over $15,000 moving to Duncanville out of my own pocket; no one paid us, so we returned to our home school, Little Rock Central. Which we could have stayed and played at a private or charter school and be eligible right away, but overall, my family and are okay.”

Kennedy, who transferred from Little Rock (AR) Central to Duncanville (TX) in late February, is viewed by many as one of the top Class of 2029 quarterbacks, with the signal caller already fielding several Division I, Power 4 offers.

The rising sophomore signal caller currently has offers on the table from programs like Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Miami, and Mississippi State.

The Panthers went 12-2 last season and finished as the state’s No. 5 ranked team, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Duncanville High School

Duncanville High School, located in Duncanville, Texas, is a prominent public school known for its rigorous academics, outstanding athletics, and vibrant extracurriculars. Offering a wide array of AP and dual credit courses, it prepares students for college and careers. The school’s athletic programs are highly competitive, frequently achieving state championships. Duncanville High emphasizes leadership, community service, and personal growth, ensuring students are well-rounded and ready for future success.

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