Report: Brett Morgan set to leave West Point (MS) for Starkville football job

One of the best high school football coaches in the state of Mississippi will apparently be returning to his old stomping grounds.

According to a report by the Starkville Daily News, West Point (MS) head coach Brett Morgan is leaving to accept the same position at Starkville (MS). Morgan has been coaching at West Point the last 17 seasons, helping the program win eight state championships during that span.

Morgan leaves behind a West Point program he has built up to being one of the best on an annual basis in the Magnolia State. In just two seasons as the lead man for the Green Wave, Morgan put together a 24-4 mark, making two trips to the state championship game and winning one of those appearances.

Having spent the bulk of his time at West Point as the program’s offensive coordinator, the Green Wave in the last two seasons compiled 859 points, averaging 30.6 per game.

The Yellowjackets make a major move in the off-season high school football coaching carousel as the program looks to compete for a state championship in 2026. Last time Starkville reached and won the state title was 2022 when the team won the Class 6A crown.

Starkville this past 2025 season finished with a 6-5 record and as the No. 8 in the state, according to the final Mississippi 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

