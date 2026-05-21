Report: CHSAA suspends Archbishop Stepinac (NY) head coach Pat Massaroni seven games

According to GameDay One’s Kevin Devaney Jr. on Wednesday morning, White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac boys basketball head coach Pat Massaroni has been suspended by the New York Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) for seven games for the Crusaders’ participation in the Chipotle Nationals tournament.

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Massaroni, who was linked as a final candidate for the vacant Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy job, will be suspended for five league games and two non-league matchups, according to Devaney’s report. Devaney also reports that no other expected sanctions will be handed out by the CHSAA for the Crusaders’ involvement in the Chipotle Nationals.

BREAKING: The CHSAA has officially released its penalty on Stepinac basketball for participating the Chipotle Nationals:



Head coach Patrick Massaroni will receive a SEVEN game suspension; first 5 league games and 2 non-league.



No other penalties – no postseason ban, no travel… — Kevin Devaney Jr. (@KDJmedia1) May 21, 2026

The penalties for Massaroni stem from the Chipotle Nationals not being deemed a sanctioned NFHS sporting event, with Archbishop Stepinac not being granted permission by the CHSAA.

This past season, Massaroni led the Crusaders to a groundbreaking season, guiding Archbishop Stepinac to the Chipotle Nationals and finishing with a 26-5 record overall. Massaroni has totaled over 200 wins at his alma mater and won five CHSAA titles.

Archbishop Stepinac is slated to return 2027 four-star shooting guard Joshua Rivera, but the team will graduate USC signees Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff along with Jasiah Jervis (Michigan State signee), Hassan Koureissi (Fordham signee), respectively.

According to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings, Archbishop Stepinac finished as the country’s No. 4 ranked team.

More about Archbishop Stepinac

“Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York, offers a dynamic athletic program featuring sports like basketball, football, and track. The school focuses on nurturing both athletic and academic success, providing students with opportunities to excel in a range of sports. With dedicated coaching, modern facilities, and a commitment to student-athlete development, Archbishop Stepinac aims to foster teamwork, discipline, and leadership among its athletes while maintaining a strong academic foundation.”

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