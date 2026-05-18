One of the top Texas high school boys basketball head coaches is heading to one of the state’s most well known brands.

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According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, Dallas (TX) Kimball head coach Nicke Smith is set to become the next lead man of the DeSoto (TX) Eagles, pending board approval.

Under Smith, Kimball has won three state championships, including its ninth overall (second-most in UIL history). Smith most recently back in March guided the Knights to a 62-42 victory over Fort Bend Crawford in the Class 4A, Division I title game for consecutive state titles.

Smith, who has notched over 400 career victories during his time coaching, takes over for Robert Wright, who stepped down as head coach earlier this year. DeSoto have missed the postseason the last three seasons and last reached the UIL state tournament in 2023.

DeSoto finished the 2025-26 season with a 12-20 record and as the state’s No. 133 ranked team, according to the final Texas High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings. Kimball finished last season with a 23-11 record and ranked No. 15 in the state.

More about DeSoto High School

DeSoto High School, located in DeSoto, Texas, is a prominent public high school known for its strong academic programs, robust athletics, and vibrant extracurricular activities. The school offers a wide range of AP and dual credit courses, preparing students for college success. DeSoto High’s athletic teams are frequently state contenders, fostering school spirit and community pride. Emphasizing leadership, innovation, and community service, the school cultivates well-rounded students ready for future challenges.

How to Follow Texas High School Basketball

For Texas high school basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Lone Star State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the hardwood action. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Texas high school basketball excitement across the state.