Report: Elite 2028 hoops recruit Isaiah Hamilton transferring to Florida powerhouse

One of the top high school basketball programs is the country is set to get even better next season.

According to Travis Branham of 247Sports, elite 2028 prospect Isaiah Hamilton is transferring from Ontario’s Crestwood Prep to play in the U.S. at Montverde Academy (Fla.). The 6-foot-6 forward is already one of the most sought-after sophomores in the country, earning early offers from Missouri, Syracuse, Villanova and Oregon, among others.

And while Crestwood has been a breeding ground for top Canadian talent in recent years, Montverde has established itself as one of — if not the top — basketball academies in the states. The Eagles’ 2025-26 roster featured six top-100 recruits across the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes, some of whom will be returning to team with Hamilton.

He ranks as Rivals’ No. 7 overall recruit in the 2028 class and has been a star both on the prep level but also on international stages. Last summer, Hamilton was one of the top performers at the FIBA U16 Americup for Team Canada.

Across five games, Hamilton averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in just 22.6 minutes per game. He did so while shooting 50% from the field and knocking down 12 of his 33 3-point attempts.

That included a dominant 32-point performance over Team Brazil, where he shot 6-for-12 from the field and connected on five 3-pointers.

He’ll now team up at Montverde with top-50 overall recruit Oneal Delancy, one of the nation’s best power forwards (Derek Daniels), and highly sought-after point guard Javion Tyndale.

About Montverde Academy

Montverde Academy, located in Montverde, Florida, is a private, co-educational school renowned for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. The academy offers a range of AP and honors courses, preparing students for higher education and future careers. Montverde’s athletic teams are highly competitive, often achieving regional and national recognition. Emphasizing leadership, personal development, and community service, the school ensures students are well-prepared for future success.