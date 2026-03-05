Report: Fayetteville (Ark.) HFC Casey Dick resigns, expected to take job in Texas

After seven seasons in charge, Fayetteville (Ark.) head football coach Casey Dick has resigned, according a report by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Dick is expected to take a coaching position at Rockwall-Heath (Texas), per the report. Dick is a former Arkansas quarterback and has been at helm of Fayetteville since 2019.

In 2025, the Bulldogs went 7-5 but still finished as the No. 10 team in the Natural State, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. Fayetteville has consistently been one of the top programs in Arkansas and is not far removed from a state championship.

Under Dick, Fayetteville went 55-28, per MaxPreps. The Bulldogs won it all in 2023, going a perfect 13-0. They had just one losing season under the former Razorbacks signal-caller.

Rockwall-Heath is coming off an 8-4 year in 2025. Last month, Hawks head coach Rodney Webb announced his retirement, resigning after spending the last three seasons in charge. They ended the year as the No. 38 team in Texas.

Dick is from Allen, Texas, less than a hour from Rockwall-Heath on the outskirts of the Dallas metro. He committed to Houston Nutt and Arkansas in May of 2004 and played for the SEC program from 2005-08.

He played in 38 games across four seasons, completing 473 passes for 5,856 yards and 47 touchdowns to 34 interceptions. Dick played under Bobby Petrino in his final season in 2008.

Since his playing days, Dick has held multiple roles at multiple schools throughout Texas and Arkansas. He’s now reportedly headed back to the Lone Star State. Fayetteville will become one of the biggest current openings in the Southeast.

For Arkansas high school football fans, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement in the Natural State.