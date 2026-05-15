Report: Florida sees near 24 percent increase in athletic transfers

Throughout the United States, each state high school association handles student-transferring different than the next.

But when it is too many transfers within a single academic school year? According to a report by the Wall Street Journal recently, Florida with its school choice policy saw its highest number of transfers to date.

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Per the report, the state of Florida recorded 7,028 athletic transfers, with that number being up from 5,688 from the year before. That total of over 7,000 student-athlete transfers is a near 24 percent uptick and could potentially see an increase once again come 2026-27.

Not all states currently operate like that of the Sunshine State, however.

For a state like Texas for instance with the latest case of Class of 2029 quarterback Bryson Kennedy, who was ultimately ruled ineligible to play within the University Interscholastic League (UIL) because it was for athletic purposes. Though the UIL itself didn’t make the call at the end of the day, the Duncanville ISD office did so before it moved up the chain of command, which is how most try and handle such cases.

Many around the country have sounded off on the matter as one of the more stricter ways to deal with student-athlete transferring as in the case of a state like Texas.

Florida’s neighbor to the north in Georgia saw a sizable decrease when it came to the approved number of athletic transfers from the year before.

In a report by Jack Leo of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia’s GHSA saw a near 46 percent drop in approved transfer requests from a year ago after the association put updated rules regarding transferring for athletic purposes. 4,254 transfer requests were put in, with 2,225 becoming approved by the GHSA this 2025-26 school year.

In comparison to the 2024-25 schools year, 5,916 transfer requests were put into the GHSA with 4,115 being approved at a near 70 percent approval rate.

Florida does see some potential relief coming via the state government in slowing down transfers via HB 538. Once the bill receives the signature from Florida governor Ron DeSantis, it would then require all non-traditional students to play at a high school in the county they reside in.

“I think it’s going to slow down transfers a little bit,” Florida High School Athletic Association executive director Craig Damon said to USA Today’s Jon Santucci. “By transfers, I mean kids playing on different teams as a non-traditional student. It’s going to make non-traditional students all have the same guidelines. It will make it a little easier on our ADs as to who can play where. It’s a step in the right direction.”

For now, Florida is one the leaders in student-athlete transfers in high school sports and probably by a long shot in many cases.

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