Report: Frederick Douglass (Ky.) head boys basketball coach Murray Garvin to step down

A Lexington high school will reportedly soon be on the hunt for a new head boys basketball coach.

Next Up Recruits reported on Tuesday evening that Frederick Douglass (Ky.) head coach Murray Garvin is stepping down from his role after two seasons. The Broncos won 48 games under Garvin and were a top team in the Bluegrass this season.

A native of Pikeville, Ky., Garvin was hired by Douglass in April of 2024. He attended Eastern Kentucky and his high school coaching career began at Tates Creek in 1998. He quickly rose up the ranks and became the head coach of South Carolina State, a Division I program, in 2013.

South Carolina State went 82-168 in parts of nine seasons under Garvin. He was also an assistant for multiple seasons before becoming head coach.

In 2021, Garvin returned to Kentucky and the high school ranks, becoming the head coach of Paul Laurence Dunbar, also in Lexington. He then made his way to Douglass in April of 2024.

“From the social media presence to the championships to the players to the community engagement that was happening, I knew that this was a program that was about hanging banners and graduating young men and giving them opportunities at the next level,” Garvin told the Lexington Herald-Leader upon being hired. “I knew that if the opportunity ever came about, I would want to be a part of the brand that is going on here.”

This season, the Broncos won 22 games and won the 11th region for the second time in two tries under Garvin. They rattled off a double-digit game winning streak late in the year and finished as the No. 5 team in Kentucky, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Douglass hasn’t been around long, opening its doors in 2017. Garvin was the fifth head coach in the school’s history. The Broncos are now on the hunt for their sixth.

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