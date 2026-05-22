Report: Jackson Johnson accepts IMG Academy national boys basketball head coaching job

According to a report by the New England Basketball Journal on Friday, Boston (Mass.) The Newman School head boys basketball coach Jackson Johnson has accepted the same position at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

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Johnson, who played collegiately at Tulane University, has led the Cardinals the last four seasons and put together one of the best boys basketball programs in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC), winning 38 games and multiple championships along the way.

Taking over in Johnson’s place at Newman is Southborough (Mass.) St Mark’s School head coach Justin Perron. Johnson heads to Bradenton where he will replace Sean McAloon, who over the course of nine seasons at the helm since the 2017-2018 campaign compiled an overall record of 193-60.

Johnson played his high school boys basketball at Ponte Vedra (Fla.), where he is the all-time leader in assists and steals and second in points (1,400). After playing for the Sharks, Johnson went on to play at Tulane University for multiple seasons (2016-2018) and then served as a grad assistant for the Green Wave.

The Ascenders ended this past season with a 21-9 record and finishing at No. 6 in the final 2025 Florida High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings and No. 47 nationally, according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings.

More about IMG Academy

Established in 1978, with a pioneering concept known as the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, IMG Academy has since grown to become a global phenomenon. Today, IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online programming. IMG Academy is the only education brand directly responsible for filling one-quarter of all college roster spots on an annual basis. In 2021 alone, IMG Academy helped place 30,000 kids into college.

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