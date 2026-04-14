Report: John Holecek returning as Loyola Academy (IL) football coach

The most successful high school football head coach in Loyola Academy (IL) program history is returning, according to a report.

Per WGN’s Mike Lowe, legendary John Holecek is returning to be the head football coach of the Ramblers. Holecek guided the program from 2006 to 2022, compiling a 185-35 record, winning three state championships and nine Chicago Catholic League (CCL) championships along the way.

In corresponding moves with Holecek’s return as head coach, Beau Desherow will be the program’s general manager/assistant coach.

Since Holecek’s departure in 2022, the Ramblers had done well in the first two seasons without him and went 26-2. It was this past 2025 season where Loyola Academy had suffered its first losing campaign since 2005, a year before Holecek had arrived.

The Ramblers fell to 4-5 in 2025, with the team struggling to continue with the double digit winning seasons. Looking at what the team has returning, Loyola Academy should be able to return to its winning ways with the return of Holecek, who spent eight seasons in the NFL as linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.

Among the slated returners for the Ramblers are 2028 three-star tight end Jordan McKinley, linebacker Jack Stanton and quarterback Matthew Lee.

In the final Illinois 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Loyola Academy finished with a 4-5 record and as the No. 8 ranked team in the state.

More about Loyola Academy High School

Loyola Academy, located in Wilmette, Illinois, is a prestigious private Catholic school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and strong commitment to spiritual growth. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Loyola’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

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