Report: McKeesport (Pa.) football coaching staff to remain

McKeesport Area (Pa.) High School was last season one of the top Pennsylvania high school football programs, highlighted by the play of 5-star Georgia running back commitment Kemon Spell on offense.

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Multiple outlets reported that the Tigers’ football coaching staff just less than two months away from the start of the 2026 high school football season were in danger of being dismissed. According to a CBS Pittsburgh report on Tuesday, McKeesport Area school directors have decided to delay a vote on deciding whether to keep or dismiss the entire Tigers’ football coaching staff, which would have presumably included head coach Matt Miller.

McKeesport Area School board president Dave Seropian confirmed via a report on Tuesday that no official action

“Any claim that someone was fired is inaccurate. Nothing is official until action is taken,” Seropian said via the report regarding if any staff member had been fired.

Miller was previously quoted on what looked to be a decision made on himself and his coaching staff over the weekend.

“While I am deeply disappointed by these decisions, my main concern, as always, is for the student athletes who will be impacted by these actions. My coaching staff and I have consistently led a successful program with accomplishments that speak for themselves,” Miller said in the report by CBS Pittsburgh earlier this week.

With the school board delaying the vote and Miller stating he and his staff will remain at the school, McKeesport will head into the 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season with one of the state’s top teams. Much of that in large part to having a player like Spell apart of the team.

Last season for the Tigers, Spell ended the campaign rushing for 1,755 yards and scoring 28 touchdowns. Spell’s best performance came back in November against Thomas Jefferson, rushing for 331 yards and three scores.

More about McKeesport Area High School

“McKeesport Area High School, established in 1961, serves grades 9-12, offering a comprehensive academic and vocational curriculum. Its athletic facilities include the upgraded Weigle-Schaeffer Tiger Stadium. McKeesport emphasizes both academic and extracurricular excellence, competing in PIAA and WPIAL leagues. With a legacy of athletic championships, the school is known for its strong sports culture and community involvement.”