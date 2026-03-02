Report: SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton planning to retire

Just under two weeks ago, South Carolina state legislators laid down a final demand in order to keep the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) remaining as the main governing body for K-12 sports and that was for current SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton to step down from his position.

According to a report by The State’s Lou Bezjak on Monday, the longtime SCHSL commissioner is set to retire by no later than the date of July 1, 2027 pending the association’s ability to find a suitable replacement.

“We will be working expeditiously to ensure a smooth transition and to celebrate the incredible career of Dr. Singleton over the next year and a half,” SCHSL executive committee president Adam Lanford said in the report.

The SCHSL’s executive committee voted unanimously, 16-0, regarding the plan towards Singleton’s retirement, which state lawmakers made a requirement in order for legislators not to disband the the 113-year old governing body over K-12 athletics.

Last month, South Carolina legislators resumed their pursuit of ending the SCHSL with a House committee unanimously advancing HB 4163. The state had previously provided the SCHSL what it would exactly need to do in order to avoid legislators picking up where they left off last year, when they paused on ridding of the over century old league, and allowed for changes to occur.

At the core root of the problems are state legislators looking to the SCHSL for changes when it comes to additional safety measures and fair handling of student-athlete transfers tied to eligibility requirements around the state.

If Singleton refused to step away from the SCHSL, South Carolina lawmakers would look to continue to move forward with HB 4163 and abolish the league in favor of a state-ran South Carolina High School Athletic Association (SCHSAA), which would be overseen by the state’s Department of Education.

