Rhett Harrelson resigns as Enterprise (Ala.) boys basketball coach

After eight seasons at the helm of the Enterprise (Ala.) boys basketball team, Rhett Harrelson is stepping away from the hardwood.

According to a social media announcement via X, formerly known as Twitter, Harrelson announced his resignation as the Wildcats’ head boys basketball coach. Harrelson during his time as Enterprise’s lead man, he guided the team to a record of 166-66 overall from 2018 to 2025.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

“I am extremely grateful to Enterprise High School for giving me an opportunity to lead the Boys Basketball Program for the last nine years. It brings me great joy to look back on the success we have achieved,” Harrelson said in the statement. “First, I would like to thank the players and assistant coaches. It is because of you, we have had such great success. Thank you for trusting me and allowing me to lead you. I will cherish the relationships we have built and I will always be here for you.”

To the administration and community, thank you for all of your support. Enterprise is second to none in terms of facilities, resources, and community support, which is what makes Enterprise such a special place. I would also like to say a special thank you to the Hoopsters Club. We could not have been successful without your financial support! After a lot of prayer, thought, and consideration, I have decided to step down as the Head Basketball Coach at Enterprise High School. In my time at Enterprise, we accomplished everything we set out to accomplish.”

During Harrelson’s time leading the Wildcats, the program had double digit victory seasons every year and won no less than 14 games annually. Enterprise becomes the second major Alabama high school boys basketball coaching job to come open, with Mountain Brook being the other earlier this year.

The Wildcats checked in at No. 20 according to the latest Alabama 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Enterprise High School

Enterprise High School, located in Enterprise, Alabama, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Enterprise’s athletic teams are successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

How to Follow Alabama High School Basketball

For Alabama high school basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Alabama high school basketball excitement across the state.