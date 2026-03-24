Niceville High School (Fla.) for the second off-season in a row will be looking for a new head football coach.

Confirmed by Niceville administration on Tuesday afternoon, Richard Morgan is no longer the head coach of the Eagles.

Morgan came to Niceville as a well decorated head coach from the Peach State as the former Marietta Blue Devils’ head coach compiled 224 victories (.716 winning percentage) along with eight final four appearances and three state championships overall.

Niceville last off-season moved in quickly to replace former head coach Grant Thompson, who owned an overall record of 64-10 during his time with the Eagles, including two Final Four appearances over the span of six seasons.

Now the program will have to look around for a new head coach to take over one of the state’s best home game atmospheres around as Eagle Stadium was ranked the Rivals best high school football venue in the state of Florida.

The Eagles ended this past season with a 6-5 record and finished ranked No. 79 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Niceville High School

Niceville High School, located in the Florida Panhandle, is known for its strong academic and athletic programs. The school provides a challenging curriculum that prepares students for post-secondary success while offering a wide array of extracurricular activities, particularly in athletics. The Eagles have a tradition of excellence in sports, with highly competitive teams across various disciplines.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.