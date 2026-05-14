Richland (WA) boys basketball announces head coach hire

Richland (TX) Bombers boys basketball has found their next head coach, according to a press release by the school on Thursday.

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The state of Washington’s No. 1 ranked team from the 2025-26 season in Richland hired Will Burghardt as the seventh head coach hiring since 1947. The Bombers have had 30 head coaches in program history altogether.

Burghardt becomes the youngest to ever assume the role as head coach of the Richland boys basketball program, with the new Bombers’ lead man being of age 27.

NEWS: Will Burghardt selected as 30th head coach in Bomber Basketball history, just the 7th since 1947.



📰: https://t.co/Y5yxJNwDPR#GoBombers pic.twitter.com/XP7dYLTA9k — Richland Bomber Basketball (@RHSBomberBB) May 14, 2026

Richland capped their fourth consecutive 20-plus win season and capped with a Class 4A state championship, defeating Gonzaga Prep, 63-49.

Burghardt is coming off three seasons as the Newport (OR) head boys basketball coach, compiling an overall record of 49-24. In his final season with the Cubs, Burghardt led the team to a 19-5 record and a deep playoff run in the OHSAA.

The Bombers finished this past season with a perfect 28-0 record and checked in at No. 1 according to the final Washington 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Richland High School

Richland High School, located in the heart of Richland, WA, is known for its strong academic programs and spirited student body. Home of the Bombers, RHS has a rich tradition in athletics, arts, and community involvement. The school offers a wide range of AP and honors courses, as well as robust extracurricular activities that foster student growth. RHS takes pride in preparing students for college, careers, and civic life through innovative and inclusive education.

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